Browns Defensive End Suddenly Terminates Contract With Team

Defensive end Isaac Rochell is no longer with the Cleveland Browns, although much beyond that is unknown.

Rochell has been up and down from the Browns’ active roster and practice squad this season. On Tuesday’s transactions memo from the league, it was noted that Rochell had terminated his contract with Cleveland, with no information beyond that regarding him being claimed by another team.

However, Rochell seemed to hint on his very active social media that he could have landed another opportunity on an active roster somewhere. He tweeted out just a praying emoji and his wife, Allison, also dropped some hints.

“This is why my hair is so big,” she tweeted on Tuesday night. “It’s full of secrets.”

Rochell made the 53-man roster out of camp but was quickly released after the Browns claimed quarterback Kellen Mond.

“Just got released. I’m highly disappointed,” Rochell tweeted following the move. “Don’t know how this will play out yet but for now I’d like to show gratitude for all my coaches at the Browns.”

Rochell Has Had Tumultuous Year With Browns

He signed with the Browns’ practice squad after initially being let go and was called into action after injuries hit the Browns hard at defensive end. He appeared in six games — starting one — collecting 12 tackles.

Heading into the year, the Browns were hoping Rochell could be a rotational piece on the defensive line. Prior to this season, he had collected 92 tackles, 9.5 sacks and one interception over five seasons in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts.

The only question now is where Rochelle will land. There are multiple teams around the league banged up at this time of year and he could have found an opportunity where he’ll have a chance to get on the field for the final two games.

Myles Garrett Caught Up in Drama After Punishment

Rochelle is just a minor piece of the puzzle for the Browns as a practice squad player, with the larger story this week including superstar pass-rusher Myles Garrett.

Garrett was held out for the Browns’ first drive against the Saints, a move that coach Kevin Stefanski said was his call as part of a disciplinary decision. Not much clarity beyond that has been given, although Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot said it had to do with Garrett not communicating with the team properly when he was sick. Garrett was also fined.

The Browns were also without Jadeveon Clowney — who is out with a concussion — so Chase Winovich and rookie Alex Wright started the must-win game for Cleveland.

The punishment was ultimately minor, especially considering that the Saints did not score on their first possession. However, the vague response from Stefanski has created some questions about his relationship with Garrett, who is a pillar of the defense.

Garrett ended up playing just 36 snaps — which accounted for 67%. He has been dealing with a shoulder injury and playing in the frigid conditions against New Orleans probably didnʻt help.

Garrett has yet to speak on the issue. While itʻs a longshot, he still has the sack title in his sights, sitting at 13.5 sacks. He is behind San Francisco’s Nick Bosa (17.5), New England’s Matthew Judon (15.5) and Philadelphia’s Haason Reddick (14.0).