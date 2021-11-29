Browns Give Update on All-Pro After Being Carted Off Field

Jack Conklin was back in the lineup on Sunday for the Cleveland Browns, although the All-Pro’s stay last less than a quarter.

Conklin was carted off the field during Sunday’s primetime matchup with the Ravens with what the team dubbed as a knee injury. It didn’t take long for Cleveland to announce that the right guard would not be returning to the game.

#Browns RT Jack Conklin was already ruled out with what appears to be a serious knee injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2021

Conklin was fresh off spending three games on injured reserve with a dislocated elbow.

“I am still not exactly sure. It was hard to tell on the film. Just went down to brace, and I think somebody kicked my elbow coming through and it just popped out,” Conklin told reporters this week when recalling the injury.

He also missed time earlier this season with a knee injury he suffered against the Chargers. Conklin was excited to get back on the field.

“Excited to get back. Anytime we can get all of our starters back and get our guys going, that is a plus. You get guys back that have not been playing, it just brings energy to the group, too, and confidence and stuff,” Conklin. “I am pumped to be back out there and ready to get rolling.”

The Browns are hoping for the best but the initial indicators are obviously not very good.

Browns Were Just Starting to Get Healthier





Play



Alex Van Pelt on Baker Mayfield: "He's looked very good at practice" Alex Van Pelt addresses the media on November 26th, 2021. #BrownsMedia #PressConference 2021-11-26T16:33:10Z

The Browns were dealt a tough hand early in the season with injuries but seemed to be turning the corner this multiple key pieces coming back. However, Conklin’s absence is another setback and the team will turn to journeyman Blake Hance to fill the hole.

Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt addressed the difference between Conklin and Hance this week, politely acknowledging the gap in talent.

“We are getting healthy, which is a good thing for us down the stretch here. Having Jack back will be just as important for us offensively,” Van Pelt told reporters. “Blake has a done a nice job of stepping in his place, but Jack is a very good player. Really excited to get both of those guys back.”

Rashard Higgins Healthy Scratch For Browns

Not all absences for the Browns were due to injury, with veteran wide receiver Rashard Higgins missing Sunday’s game against the Ravens as a healthy scratch.

Higgins has just 15 catches for 185 yards and one touchdown this season. He played on 72 percent of the snaps last week in a 13-10 victory over Detroit but was taking on a starting role with Donovan Peoples-Jones out of the lineup. With the second-year wide receiver back on Sunday for the primetime tilt against the Ravens, Higgins was relegated to street clothes.

Anthony Schwartz (concussion), fullback Andy Janovich, safety Richard LeCounte III, defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, tackle James Hudson III and defensive tackle Tommy Togiai were the other inactives for the Browns.

After facing the Ravens the Browns are heading into a bye week. After that, the team will see Baltimore again in what will be another season-defining AFC North tilt.