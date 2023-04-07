Jacoby Brissett Talks Smack on Browns Instagram Post

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett jumped into the comment section on a Browns Instagram Post and left a hilarious dig at his former teammates and head coach.

Jacoby Brissett Says ‘Nobody’ on the Cleveland Browns Can Golf

In honor of the start of the 2023 Masters Golf Tournament, the Cleveland Browns posted a series of photos of their marquee players playing golf. There’s one of quarterback Deshaun Watson eyeing a putt, there’s one of wide receiver Amari Cooper and running back Nick Chubb discussing the angle of a shot, there’s one of Kevin Stefanski taking a swing, there’s one of cornerback Denzel Ward smiling at the camera, and there’s one of returning Browns backup quarterback Josh Dobbs chilling in a golf cart.

The post is captioned, “Who on our team do you think would have the best outing at August? #TheMasters,” to which the top comment is Brissett snarking, “Nobody in this post.”

Fans are cracking up in the replies, though one commenter accused Brissett of having “bad blood” because of his smack talk.

Browns wide receiver Michael Woods II also got in on the action, writing, “Coop on the phone, Chubb definitely not there to golf, Denzel just there to look good.. 4 locked in, Dobbs smart AF. My 💰 on one of the QBs.”

Running back John M. Kelly II agreed with Woods, writing, “@joshdobbs hands down.”

Tight end David Njoku added, “Deff not Chubb” with laugh-crying emojis.

For his part, Dobbs responded to the post by writing, “I’m nice!” with a fire and a target emoji.

Brissett served as the Browns quarterback during the 2022 season while Watson was serving his 11-game suspension. But in the offseason, the Browns and Brissett parted ways and he has since signed with the Washington Commanders, a move that former Commanders tight end Logan Paulsen called a “perfect fit” for the franchise.

“You couldn’t have asked for a more perfect fit. He is good enough to win some games, he can teach, he understands his role, this is the perfect signing for the team,” said Paulsen.

The Photos are From the 2022 Annual Cleveland Browns Foundation Golf Tournament

In case you’re wondering where the photos are from where all the Browns players have matching polo shirts, the photos are from the 22nd annual Cleveland Browns Foundation Golf Tournament, which took place in June 2022 at the Westwood Country Club.

According to the Browns official site, the tournament is the Browns Foundation’s ” longest standing and most successful fundraiser, generating more than $3.2 million since its launch through the collaboration of the Browns, team partners and many generous supporters.”

The tournament specifically raises money for the foundation’s “Stay in the Game” network, which provides opportunities for 150,000 students across Ohio.

“What we’re going to do here is have some fun, first off. Number two, we’re going to raise a bunch of money. What we’re raising that money for is so important for our community. We’ve talked about it with our players about how important it is to give back. The money we’re able to raise here for the Browns Foundation is going to make such a huge impact in our community,” said Stefanski at last year’s outing.