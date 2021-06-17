Jadeveon Clowney Reveals What Browns Defense Reminds Him Of

Jadeveon Clowney got in his first action with the Cleveland Browns this week at minicamp and the defensive end is excited about the potential of the team’s defense.

While speaking to the media before Wednesday’s practice, Clowney made an interesting comparison for the Browns defensive line.

“When they put the highlight tape on the other day, I was like ‘Oh, these guys making a lot of plays across the league.’ For them to be on the team with me, I am very excited about the rotation of the group that can rotate and guys can get in,” Clowney told reporters via Zoom.

“The backups can come in and play just as good as the ones, and that is even better. Anytime you have that going on, you have a good group. Looking forward to it. It reminds me of when I watch San Francisco, the same team a couple of years ago that went to the Super Bowl and that defense, I am thinking we can do that upfront in ways, rotate guys and guys come in and play well.”





Jadeveon Clowney on Myles Garrett: "I haven't run into many guys like that in the NFL." Jadeveon Clowney addressed the media via Zoom on June 16, 2021. Jadeveon discussed getting situated with a new team, recovering from a knee injury, and working with Myles Garrett. #PlayerSound 2021-06-16T17:38:11Z

The Browns faced that 49ers team in 2019 and felt the wrath of that defense. Cleveland managed just 180 yards — just 79 of those passing yards —

Takkarist McKinley Gives Depth Behind Garrett, Clowney

Clowney will hold down one of the starting spots with All-Pro Myles Garrett on the other end. However, the team also signed Takkarist McKinley before Clowney came on, giving them another strong option in the rotation.

McKinley is a former first-round pick and collected 13 of his 17.5 career sacks in his first two years in the league. However, he was cut by Atlanta in November after a social media tirade and he wasn’t able to get on the field after that. He signed with the Bengals, 49ers and Raiders, but was never healthy enough to suit up.

“Takk has a high motor. He definitely asks questions,” Clowney said. “He definitely wants to learn and take your advice and take other people’s advice.”

Clowney also mentioned that he would not mind sliding inside, capitalizing on his run-stopping ability.

Jadeveon Clowney Sees Myles Garrett as Athletic Equal

Seeing Garrett and Clowney anchoring the Browns pass-rush will be a scary situation for opposing offenses. The former top picks are athletic freaks, Clowney recognized quick working with Garrett in practice.

“It is funny, I have not run into too many guys like that in the National Football League yet,” Clowney said. “Took me eight years to get here and find another one like that on defense, anyways. It is great. I just know he is going to go out there and do his thing. Knowing the type of guy I am looking at, I know he is going to ball and is going to do his thing so I am excited about that.”

If both can stay healthy and on the field, their potential is indeed “scary,” which Garrett referenced earlier this offseason following Clowney signing on.

Garrett collected 12 sacks, two pass deflections and four forced fumbles in 14 games last season. Clowney has racked up 32 sacks over seven seasons, while Garrett has 42.5 in 49 starts.

