NFL Teams Urged to Avoid Browns Defensive End in Free Agency

Jadeveon Clowney will be a free agent this offseason and teams should be wary of adding the soon-to-be former Cleveland Browns pass-rusher.

Clowney’s two-year tenure with the Browns was a mixed bag. He was a solid partner for Myles Garrett in their first season together, notching nine sacks and providing some stout support in the run game.

But things unraveled in Year 2, with Clowney dealing with injuries, recording just two sacks and going after the team — and Garrett — with some comments to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“You’re all trying to get [Garrett] into the Hall of Fame instead of winning games,” Clowney told Cabot. “I don’t even think [Garrett] notices. I ain’t trying to say it’s him. I try to get along with everybody I play with. Me and him don’t have a problem. It ain’t his fault, and it’s B.S., and I don’t have time for it.”

Concerns about Clowney’s health, productivity and the acrimonious end to his time with the Browns landed the former to pick on Bleacher Report’s “Buyer Beware” list.

“Edge-rushing remains at a premium in the NFL. Clowney’s ability to contribute in that department when he’s healthy, as well as serve as a solid run-stopper, will convince a club to ink him to a contract likely worth at least $10 million for the 2023 campaign,” Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay wrote.

He continued: “While that decision could pay off if 2014’s top overall pick can stay on the field, it would be unwise to make a long-term bet on the aging edge-rusher. Clowney would be a decent pickup on a one-year deal, but giving out a multiyear contract could come back to haunt a club.”

Browns Plan to Address Needs on Defensive Line

With Clowney out of the picture, the Browns will have to be aggressive in an effort to fill the void. Rookie Alex Wright saw some time as the starter when Clowney missed time but he can’t be the solution next season, with Cleveland needing opponents to respect whoever lines up opposite of Garrett.

“That is certainly a position group that we do value and we will continue to value, no different than the offensive line on the offensive side of the ball,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in his season-ending press conference. “We will continue to invest in it and make those decisions at the appropriate time.”

The Browns will also need to upgrade the defensive tackle position after running out one of the worst groups in football last season. The Browns paid for it with their lack of ability to stop the run, allowing 135.24 yards per game.

Jim Schwartz Bringing New Mentality to Defense

Jim Schwartz Introductory Press Conference New Cleveland Browns' defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz addresses the media on January 18, 2023.

The Browns defense should enter the season with a jolt of positive momentum thanks to the hiring of Jim Schwartz as their defensive coordinator. He takes the place of Joe Woods, who was fired at the end of the season.

The move was officially announced by the team on Wednesday and Schwartz spoke to reporters about what he wants to see out of the unit, specifically the defensive line.

“We’ve run a very D-line-friendly scheme that eliminates a lot of conflict for those guys,” Schwartz said. “And we were able to play guys off of that and we sort of let those guys go and be disruptive.”

Schwartz was the head coach for the Lions from 2009-13. He won a Super Bowl with the Eagles as the defensive coordinator in 2020 but said he had to take a step back due to health issues. He most recently served as a senior defensive assistant with the Tennessee Titans.