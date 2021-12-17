Browns Defensive Stud Urged to Find New Team in Offseason

The Cleveland Browns have brought out the best in Jadeveon Clowney, although that might lead to the former top pick looking for a new squad next season.

Clowney has been an impactful three-down defensive end with the Browns, coming up with timely QB pressures and holding down the fort on run plays. The problem for Clowney was staying healthy, which he has done relatively well this year. Clowney has played in all but one game this season. He has collected five sacks — the most since his Pro Bowl season in 2018 — and 29 tackles.

Clowney landed on Bleacher Report’s list of free agents who should seek new teams next season, with his best fit being the Los Angeles Chargers. Here’s what B/R had to say about a possible move west for Clowney:

Clowney would complement Joey Bosa on the edge to bookend the Los Angeles Chargers defensive line. While the latter continues to rack up sacks and quarterback pressures, the former would strengthen the club’s run defense, which ranks 31st in yards allowed.

Clowney Gives 2-Word Update on Situation With Browns

It took some convincing for Clowney to end up in Cleveland, with the team pursuing the offseason prior to no avail. There were even reports that the Browns offered more money than Tennessee, but Clowney wanted to be a Titan. It didn’t work out so well, with Clowney playing in just eight games and not recording a sack.

With the Browns, Clowney has a chance to play opposite of Defensive Player of the Year contender Myles Garrett, which gives him more opportunity for success. As a whole, Clowney has enjoyed playing on the speedy unit.

“I think it is a combination of everybody out there. I do not think it is one or two guys,” Clowney told reporters following Sunday’s 24-22 win against the Ravens. “We have great speedy linebackers who can get over the top. We just play well as a unit up front. It is just as a whole group together.”

Clowney has asked about his future this week and gave a simple, two-word response.

“We’ll see,” Clowney told Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

Jadeveon Clowney is doing a holiday charity event for kids tonight. It’s something he’s always done and something he’s passionate about. I asked if he’ll be here in Cleveland to do it again next year. “We’ll see.” Later, with a big smile: “You tried to get something outta me” — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) December 13, 2021

Garrett has benefited as well with Clowney being on board, with teams not being able to key off him as in year’s past.

“It has been a one-two punch. I tee off on run, and he goes off on pass. It interchanges,” Garrett told reporters. “To have someone you count on on the other side and really on the whole D-line, it is beautiful to see. The ones where they are trying to take us out of the game, trying to go quick or trying to double team, we have guys in the secondary to rely on.”

Browns Preparing for Shorthanded Matchup With Raiders

The Browns will rely on Clowney and Garrett to get pressure up front with the majority of their defense expected to be sidelined due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the facility. Cleveland has more than 20 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including more than half of their regular starters.

“I think it is a team affair. There are 11 guys on the field for a reason. If they want to take me out, they know they will have to throw three guys at me,” Garrett said on Thursday. “I know if I get my opportunities one on one, especially this Saturday, I have to capitalize on it, and I have to win.”

The Browns are in the thick of the race for the AFC North and a victory would go a long way in keeping Cleveland in the running for a postseason spot. However, at this point, it’s just an uphill battle to fill out the roster for game day.