Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney Breaks Silence on Return From Injury

Jadeveon Clowney hasn’t practiced this week but is still holding out hope that he can play Sunday when the Cleveland Browns take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

Clowney tweaked his ankle on September 18 against the Jets and has not practiced since. He tested it out on Thursday but decided not to practice, trying to avoid coming back too early and re-aggravating the ankle.

“That’s what I’m in between now,” Clowney told reporters from his locker on Thursday. “I want to be out there with my teammates more than anything and I love to play the game. Just trying to help myself, come in, put the hours in and try to get better so I can get back out there fast with my teammates.”

Clowney has dealt with injuries over his career since being selected with the top overall pick in the 2014 draft but is confident he can come back and make a difference.

“It’s like a minor setback for a major comeback really for this,” Clowney said. “This ain’t nothing major, but it did keep me out. I didn’t break anything, but it does have me out and still rehabbing to get back. But I should be back well very soon and back to my old tricks.”

Browns Need to Shore Up Run Defense After Loss

With Clowney and Myles Garrett out of the lineup last week, the Falcons piled up 202 yards on 35 carries, which included a 10-play 75-yard drive with no passes attempted. Much of that production from Atlanta was without the services of their lead back Cordarrelle Patterson.

With Clowney and Garrett out, rookie Alex Wright and practice squad call-up Isaac Rochell held down the fort at defensive end. Seventh-round rookie Isaiah Thomas also saw time on the field.

Cleveland traded for former Patriots pass-rusher Chase Winovich this offseason but he’s on injured reserve dealing with a hamstring injury. The Browns are also missing starting defensive tackle Taven Bryan, who is also has a hamstring injury.

“Those guys are very good run players,” Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods said of Garrett and Clowney. “A lot of times we talk about Myles, we talk about the pass rush, but it is so big, strong, physical and powerful that they really help us in terms of setting edges and being disruptive. Not having those guys is different, but I know the other guys are capable.”

Garrett Practicing With Browns After Car Crash

Joe Woods: "We have to play for 60 minutes" | Press Conference

While Clowney has yet to practice, the Browns have had Garrett back in action at practice following the star defensive end’s car crash last week.

“It was definitely good to see him out there,” Woods said. “Everybody was excited. For me, I am just happy he is healthy and that there was not something serious with the accident.”

Garrett is expected to play Sunday, per Woods, battling through a shoulder sprain and a biceps strain he suffered in the crash. The Browns will need him against a tough Chargers team led by quarterback Justin Herbert.

Garrett also has some extra incentive to get to the quarterback in front of a home crowd at FirstEnergy Stadium. If he gets to Herbert, Garrett will set the franchise record for career sacks, which is currently held by Clay Matthews Jr.