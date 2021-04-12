Mutual Interest Remains Between Browns, Former Top Pick

Despite a scheduling snafu over the weekend, there is still mutual interest between the Cleveland Browns and Jadeveon Clowney to get a deal done, although nothing is imminent.

Clowney is scheduled to fly into Cleveland on Tuesday night and visit with the Browns on Wednesday, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

“Free agent pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney is set to fly to Cleveland on Tuesday night and visit with the Browns on Wednesday,” Rapoport tweeted. “His second visit to the team. Nothing immiment right now, but the two sides have maintained contact and share mutual interest.”

Clowney had originally scheduled a meeting and physical with the Browns on Monday, but had a scheduling issue that pushed it later in the week, per Josina Anderson.

Ideally, the Browns would like Clowney to make a decision before the draft, so they can their selections with that knowledge in hand. But Clowney has shown that he will take his time.

Browns Have Showed Consistent Interest in Clowney

The Browns interest in Clowney dates back to last season, when Cleveland offered the former top pick a him a three-year, $57 million deal. He turned that down, instead betting on himself and signing a one-year, $12 million deal with Tennessee.

Clowney ended up notching 19 tackles — four for a loss — and no sacks in a very down year. That was coming off a season in Seattle where he missed time with a core injury and managed just three sacks.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry has shown that he’s willing to take a chance on players he sees potential in with one year deals and Clowney certainly fits that mold. There’s always a chance he ends up banged up again, but if he can stay healthy, he would be a major presence for the Browns both stopping the run and rushing the passer.

Browns DT Malik Jackson Says Roster Speaks for Itself

It didn’t take a lot of convincing for Malik Jackson when the Browns came calling following his release from the Eagles, signing with Cleveland in hopes of landing a second Super Bowl.

“I do not think I have to, to be honest with you. It is one of those things that the team speaks for itself and what we are trying to build speaks for itself,” Jackson told reporters when asked if he would recruit Clowney. “If you want to hop on board, come hop on board. I understand the free agency market is not what he probably wants, but things are bigger than monetary value, and you get a chance to be on a good team and set yourself up in the future.”

Jackson might not be in his prime anymore, but at 31 years old, has the potential to land himself another solid contract if he performs well with the Browns. That is a recipe Clowney could follow as well playing opposite of All-Pro Myles Garrett.

“I did not want to go anywhere that was trying to rebuild,” Jackson said. “I wanted to go somewhere with a consistent team, somewhere I could come in and not have to be the guy and I could just be a supporting role and have opportunities to fight for a job starting and third downs. That is all I could ask for.”

The Browns defensive line also includes veteran tackle Sheldon Richardson and newly-signed defensive end Takk McKinley, who inked a one-year deal this offseason after an injury-riddled 2020.

