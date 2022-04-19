Browns Reach Deal to Bring Back Wide Receiver During Flurry of Moves

The Cleveland Browns are bringing back wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley next season after the 25-year-old signed an exclusive rights tender with the team, which was announced on Monday.

Any player with fewer than three accrued seasons with an expired contract becomes an exclusive rights free agent. If the original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams, per NFL.com.

Bradley has appeared in eight games since joining the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020. Last year, he tallied four receptions for 64 yards and added three special teams tackles.

There’s a chance Bradley could carve out a role with the Browns, considering his familiarity with the system and lack of options. At the moment, he’s the fourth wide receiver on the depth chart behind Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz.

Bradley took on a larger role in the middle of last season when the wide receiver corps was banged up. With Rashard Higgins, Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. no longer in Cleveland, perhaps he can contribute in a larger capacity.

Browns Still Eyeing Reunion With Jarvis Landry

Bradley is not the addition many Browns fans were hoping for, with Jarvis Landry still a free agent and rumored to be eyeing a reunion with Cleveland.

The Browns parted ways with Landry earlier this offseason, a move that saved the team $15 million on the salary cap. There have been scattered rumors since his departure that he could be returning to Cleveland, some of which have been fueled by his new agent Roosevelt Barnes.

“That’s his home and he loves it there,” Barnes told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “There’s mutual interest in him being back there, but Jarvis also has interest from some other teams as well.”

The change of heart from Landry appeared to coincide with the Browns making a chance at quarterback, landing Deshaun Watson to replace Baker Mayfield.

“When you’re a receiver, you always want to play with a great quarterback like Deshaun,” Barnes said. “Jarvis has always had a special place in his heart for Cleveland, but Deshaun being there makes it more intriguing.”

Landry took his first trip to the IR with a knee issue last season, posting 52 catches for 570 yards and two touchdowns last season — all career-lows.

“Reality behind all this is I came back to play in the best shape of my life, I got hurt week 2 with a high grade MCL Sprain, partial quad tear and bone bruise. Then came back way to early and ended up staying hurt the entire season. You never heard me mention anything about it,” Landry tweeted.

Browns Make Flurry of Other Roster Moves

The Browns had a busy day on Monday, also re-signing defensive tackle Sheldon Day and bringing in veteran defensive end Stephen Weatherly.

Day, originally a fourth-round pick by Jacksonville in 2016, has appeared in 67 career games and recorded 76 tackles and seven sacks. He initially joined the Browns’ practice squad in 2020 and was a part-time contributor last season, recording 21 tackles and one sack.

Weatherly has appeared in 73 career games with the Vikings (2016-19, 2021), Panthers (2020) and Broncos (2021). Weatherly has recorded 101 tackles, 8.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in his career.

Along with Bradley, guard Michael Dunn also signed an exclusive rights tender with the Browns, providing depth on the interior of the line.