Browns WR Jarvis Landry Gets in Twitter Beef With Steelers Tight End

The Pittsburgh Steelers might be unbeaten and in control of the AFC North, but Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry isn’t backing down to anyone.

Landry caught Steelers tight end Eric Ebron talking smack on social media, and promptly confronted him in the comments. The jab from Ebron came on a post from NBA star LeBron James, an Ohio-native who praised his Browns after they moved to 8-3.

“8-3! Keep going!! #Browns,” the Los Angeles Lakers star wrote. Ebron promptly responded: “Where they going bro?”

Landry responded to Ebron, writing, “Let’s find out Bro.”

Let’s be honest — the Steelers have the bragging right in the rivalry. The Browns have beaten Pittsburgh just three times this decade. The Steelers also recorded a 38-7 beatdown of the Browns earlier this season. Ebron didn’t play much of a role in that win, however, catching two balls for 9 yards.

Jarvis Landry Coming Off Best Game of His Season

Landry might be moving around with some extra swag in his step after his latest outing where he caught eight balls for 143 yards and his first touchdown of the season.

“It has definitely been a challenge for me,” Landry said after the game. “It is always, I guess in a sense, to have that tough conversation when you are winning and you still feel like you may not be getting the ball. I just trusted this team, kept my head up and kept working hard for the guys around me, knowing that it will come. It came today, and I just made every play that I possibly could get my hands on.”

Most of the Browns players, Landry included, believe the Browns have yet to play their best football yet. That’s a sentiment head coach Kevin Stefanski can get behind.

“I do not think I have coached my best. I think as a staff, we can do a better job. I know I can do a better job. That is the ideal here to be ascending in the second half of this season,” Stefanski told reporters on Monday. “I mentioned December football. That is when you really do want to start playing your best football. We have to put a game together and a series of games together where our offense, our defense and our special teams all play at a high level.”

AFC North Dealing With COVID-19 Issues

Third Ravens-Steelers postponement is a 'Hail Mary' from the NFL

The Browns have been dealing with their own issues when it comes to COVID-19, with defensive end Myles Garrett sitting out the last two games following a positive test. Luckily, Cleveland has gone 2-0 in those matchups and the defense has picked up the slack with the DPOY candidate sidelined.

But the problems with COVID-19 extend to the rest of the AFC North, specifically Pittsburgh and Baltimore, who haven’t been able to play their matchup that was scheduled for Thanksgiving day. Both teams have multiple players on the COVID-19 list and the game is now scheduled for Wednesday.

Ravens-Steelers postponed to Wednesday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2020

“These decisions were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts,” the NFL said in a statement.

The Browns are scheduled to face the Steelers on Dec. 14. Cleveland will see Pittsburgh in their regular-season finale on Jan. 3.

