Browns Make Final Call on Signing 5-Time Pro Bowl Pass-Catcher

The Cleveland Browns have been flirting with the idea of a reunion with veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry but it appears that ship has sailed for both parties.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that the “door is closed” on Landry returning to the Browns following the selection of David Bell in the draft. Here’s what Cabot had to say about the situation:

After taking Purdue receiver David Bell in the third round, the Browns are unlikely to re-sign Jarvis Landry. Although Bell can play outside, he’ll probably initially work in the slot, which would make Landry expendable. Landry also visited his hometown Saints recently, and might still have an opportunity to sign there. Other teams have expressed interest in the five-time Pro Bowler, and he could have multiple opportunities in the coming weeks. But it appears the door is closed on a Cleveland return.

The Browns parted ways with Landry earlier this offseason, a move that saved the team $15 million against the cap. With some massive contracts being given to Denzel Ward, Deshaun Watson and Myles Garrett — to name a few — it was money the Browns were not willing to spend on a receiver coming off his worst statistical season as a pro.

Landry injured his knee early on last season, which was the first serious health issue of his career. He played in just 12 games, notching career-low totals of just 570 yards and two touchdowns as a result.

The momentum of Landry returning to Cleveland was more than just rumors. His agent, Roosevelt Barnes, said that Landry was interested in returning to the team that felt like home for him.

“That’s his home and he loves it there,” Barnes told Cabot in March. “There’s mutual interest in him being back there, but Jarvis also has interest from some other teams as well.

“When you’re a receiver, you always want to play with a great quarterback like Deshaun,” Barnes added. “Jarvis has always had a special place in his heart for Cleveland, but Deshaun being there makes it more intriguing.”

Browns Comfortable With Wide Receiver Room

It was noted by Cabot that the Browns are comfortable with what they have currently at the wide receiver position. Four-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper is expected to hold down the No. 1 wide receiver role, while Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz headline a group of young pass-catchers looking to carve out roles.

“At this point, there’s not been interest in free-agent receivers Will Fuller, formerly of the Texans, and Cole Beasley, formerly of the Bills, or other veterans,” Cabot wrote. “The Browns like the makeup of their receiver room, and are poised to move forward with their current group.”

The Browns have also shown a commitment to hyper-athletic tight end David Njoku, who should excel with a large role in the passing game and Deshaun Watson behind center.

Landry Could End Up in Division With Ravens

There’s a chance that Landry will not go to far, with the Ravens — the Browns’ AFC North rival — having rumored interest in the veteran receiver.

Brad Stainbrook of The Orange and Brown report first reported that the Ravens were courting Landry. That report was later addressed by Ryan Mink of the Ravens’ official site.

Free agent WR Jarvis Landry has not heard from the #Browns as of late following the team drafting two WRs in the NFL Draft, per a league source. I’m told another team in the AFC North: the Baltimore Ravens, have expressed interest in Landry since the draft ended. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) May 6, 2022

“This feels like a classic Ravens right-player, right-price move,” Mink wrote. “Landry has been ultra-productive over his career, comes with strong leadership and work ethic. He’d bring some more dawg to the offense.”

Landry is far from over the hill, although he might be hit with a reality check when it comes to his contract. While the wide receiver market has been inflated this offseason, there’s a reason he’s still on the market.