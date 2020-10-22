Browns Starter Reveals He’s Playing Through Major Injury

Jarvis Landry has not looked like himself on the field at times this season with the Cleveland Browns and a newly-revealed injury could be why.

Landry told reporters that be broke a rib on the opening drive against the Colts in Week 5 and has been playing through it ever since.

“That hit actually broke one of my ribs,” Landry said of the tackle that left him crawling to the sideline. “So I’m still kind of dealing with and playing through that and just kind of out here in practice doing whatever I can and giving it my all on Sundays.”

Landry missed the majority of practice last week but was able to suit up against the Steelers, catching three of five targets for 40 yards.

“It hurts, but depending on the play or whatever, at times, it’s bearable,” Landry said. “But we’ve done a good job of making sure that I’m getting protection here throughout the week and then making sure that I cover it up and do whatever I need to do to play on Sundays.”

Landry hinted that even normal things — like sleeping and breathing — have been tough at times.

Jarvis Landry Keeps Consecutive Game Streak Alive

Landry is one of the NFL’s iron-men, having not missed a game in his six-plus season. That spans 104 total games.

“That basically just lets you know nothing will stop him from anything,” Browns linebacker Mack Wilson said. “He’s been doing a great job here in Cleveland with being consistent, with being a leader, with fighting through adversity. When times get tough, he always finds a way to push himself through.

“I feel like that’s spreading all around the team. That’s something that doesn’t go unnoticed. We all see it and we all realize that there’s guys out on the field that are hurting every day, that’s pushing to do whatever it takes to help the team.”

Wilson said Landry’s injury has been noticeable during games and Landry is a warrior for battling through.

"He may make a catch or make the wrong move with his body or maybe fall to the ground, and you can see him reaching for his ribs and we just know he's hurting," Wilson said. "We just know that Jarvis is a warrior or whoever it may be is a warrior to be able to go out there and compete on Sundays and try their best to give us a shot to win a game." Kevin Stefanski on Landry Injury: That's Why He's a Leader Landry has 24 catches for 319 yards this season, but his value goes way beyond the box score for the Browns. Since landing in Cleveland, Landry has taken on a significant leadership role and has helped changed the culture with his attitude. As for playing through the injury, head coach Kevin Stefanski said it shows why Landry is someone other players respect in the locker room. "That's the player Jarvis is," the Browns skipper said. "That's why he's a leader of this football team." The Browns can get back on track on Sunday and move to 5-2 as they face the Bengals in another AFC North showdown.

“We don’t want one loss turning into two. We’ve got to come back, ready to work, put a good plan together to beat the Bengals on Sunday.”