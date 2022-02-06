Browns Receiver ‘Longshot’ to Return Next Season

The Cleveland Browns need to rebuild their wide receiver corps next season but it’s unlikely Jarvis Landry will be back to help bolster the unit.

If Landry is on the roster next season, he comes with a $16.379 million cap hit. The Browns would only suffer $1.5 million in dead cap space if they part ways with him. So while Landry has been an emotional leader for the Browns, money talks in the NFL, and that price tag is much too high for a wide receiver who has seen his production wane.

Because of those reasons listed above, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com thinks that it’s unlikely Landry returns next season. Per her latest Q&A column:

"He seemed frustrated not only with the scheme, but also possibly with Mayfield's struggles," Cabot wrote. "The rift between Mayfield and Landry's best friend [Odell Beckham Jr.] probably didn't help. If Landry is back, it will probably be because the two sides agreed on a contract restructuring, but that seems like a longshot."

Landry is 29 and saw his production drop off last year as he dealt with his first trip to the IR with a knee issue. The Browns need to reload to rev up the passing game and the money that would go to Landry could go a long way in helping add depth.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry addressed Landry’s status with the team at the end of the season and it felt a little like a goodbye to someone who helped turn the culture around in Cleveland.

“I think everybody on this call knows how much respect we have for Jarvis Landry and really what he has meant for our team and organization over the past several years,” Berry told reporters. “He has been a productive player for us really since the day that we traded for him, and he has been really a key piece in terms of how the team and organization has evolved over the last several years.”

Landry Was Silent After Beckham Was Cut

Despite being a leader of the team, Landry has not spoken publicly since he conducted an interview during his Thanksgiving Food Drive on November 16. The interview was away from Berea and not under the umbrella of the team’s PR.

During that media session, Landry expressed that Beckham being released wasn’t easy for him, considering they were planning to win a Super Bowl together in Cleveland.

“It definitely was something that hurt,” Landry said. “It stung. It still does.”

Landry also expressed some frustration about the Browns stagnant passing offense, which failed to get on track most of the year.

“I haven’t been able to get the ball so much, either,” Landry said. “But at the end of the day, I’ve been able to (make the most) with the opportunities I’m given. Yeah, I’m battling some (injury) things, but on Sundays, I always give everything I have. And that will never change.”

Considering how things have gone, it’s conceivable that Landry does not want to work towards a restructure and simply wants some new scenery.