Browns Star Jarvis Landry Rips Marcus Peters: He’s a Coward

Jarvis Landry has seen the video of Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters spitting his way after a play, and the Cleveland Browns receiver did not hold back when asked about it on Thursday.

“I wasn’t aware to it [until] after the game, obviously, but he’s a coward,” Landry told reporters Thursday via Zoom. “He knew that maybe behind my back he could do things like that, but to my face he wouldn’t. Take it for what it’s worth and now I know. Everybody knows what type of player he is and the type of person he is and just move on from there.”

#Browns Jarvis Landry said #Ravens Marcus Peters appearing to spit at him when he turned around is cowardly pic.twitter.com/6GWTYlhYSu — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 17, 2020

Spitting on someone would be an obvious violation of the COVID-19 protocols the league has in place, which Landry was asked about.

“If there are protocols for being a man, that’s not it,” Landry said.

#Browns WR Jarvis Landry on #Ravens CB Marcus Peters appearing to spit toward him at a time when COVID-19 protocols are constantly emphasized by #NFL: If there's protocols for being a man, that's not it. — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) December 17, 2020

Marcus Peters Calls Browns Receivers ‘Homegirls’

The clip of Peters allegedly spitting at Landry went viral following the thrilling Monday Night Football matchup, and Peters went on social media later seemingly calling out Landry and Odell Beckham Jr., who he refers to as “homegirls.”

“She was upset because the other homegirl couldn’t make it because she hurt right now,” Peters said on his teammate Marlon Humphrey’s Instagram Live. “I understand that and respect that. The one homegirl that was out there just needs to shut the f— up until she get back.”

Peters has not talked about the spitting clip.

Marcus Peters is a fake tough guy for spitting towards Jarvis Landry pic.twitter.com/5knNH3rdak — Sir Yacht (@SirYacht) December 15, 2020

As division rivals, Landry and Peters have had their battles, which are always physical ones.

“They grab a lot. They grab a lot. They are going to play physical. They are going to force the referees to be a part of the game,” Landry told reporters before the game. “That is something from a receiver standpoint that we can’t allow so we have to find a way to create space and make tough catches and obviously make the easy ones when they are there, as well, and break a couple of tackles. I think that is how our yards and our big plays will come.”

Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Taunted Marcus Peters on Social Media

The Browns receivers aren’t exactly innocent in the war of words. Peters and Beckham posted on social media after Peters signed an extension with Baltimore welcoming the long-term challenge in the division.

“Perfect,” Landry wrote.

“Can’t wait,” Beckham added.

Perfect!!!! — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) December 28, 2019

The Browns and Ravens have already played their two divisional games this season, with Baltimore taking both. However, there’s a chance they could meet up in the playoffs if things align correctly, with both squads in the hunt with three games left.

“I won’t lose sleep,” Landry said of a possible third matchup with the Ravens, “but definitely going to make it another game to remember.”

#Browns WR Jarvis Landry on whether he'd relish chance to face Marcus Peters again in the playoffs: "I won't lose sleep, but definitely going to make it another game to remember." — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) December 17, 2020

But the Browns are focused on the Giants, who they face on Sunday. An interesting wrinkle to the matchup is that former Cleveland head coach Freddie Kitchens will be calling the plays due to Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett testing positive for COVID-19.

READ NEXT: Lakers Star LeBron James Called Out for Lack of Conditioning