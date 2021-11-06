Browns WR Jarvis Landry Sends Message to Odell Beckham

The Cleveland Browns officially parted ways with receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Friday, leaving fellow wide receiver Jarvis Landry without his running mate and best friend.

Landry was considered when the move was made to release Beckham and both Baker Mayfield and Kevin Stefanski said the veteran pass-catcher dealt with the situation like a pro. However, Landry has not spoken on the sour ending with his Beckham, his college teammate at LSU.

However, he did send a message to Beckham on social media on Friday for his birthday, referencing his release.

“I Pray Your New Chapter Will Be Filled With All You Could Have Ever Dream Of, Because You’ve Deserve It, Trained For It, Got The Scars To Show For It And You Gods Child!!! LOVE YOU BRUDDA,” he wrote. “The true measure of a man is not how he behaves in moments of comfort and convenience but how he stands at times of controversy and challenges. … HAPPY M’FN BDAY.”

Beckham and Landry have played together the last two and a half seasons, although their partnership in orange and brown did not go as planned. Beckham was rarely 100% during his tenure, collecting just 1,586 yards on 114 catches with seven touchdowns in 28 games. Just for reference, during his best year in New York Beckham approached those numbers in a single season alone (96 catches, 1,450, 13 touchdowns).

“I think I have told you guys this and I believe this, it is my job to get the most out of our players,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Friday. “I am always disappointed when I can’t do that.”

Browns Say Their Goobyes to Odell Beckham

Landry was not the only Browns player to say their goodbyes to Beckham on social media. Cleveland rookie Anthony Schwartz did as well, writing on Twitter: “Thank you for your guidance and for taking me under your wing and helping me grow, will always appreciate you family.”

Thank you for your guidance and for taking me under your wing and helping me grow, will always appreciate you family🤞🏽 @obj — Anthony Schwartz (@TheRealF1ash) November 5, 2021

Browns second-year pass-catcher Donovan Peoples-Jones also took to Twitter to thank Beckham for his guidance in Cleveland.

“Brotha, I appreciate the little things that you have done for me that no one knows about, the words of encouragement u have given me, and the laughs/fun that we shared each day, nothing but love and respect for u,” he wrote.

Brotha,, I appreciate the little things that you have done for me that no one knows about, the words of encouragement u have given me, and the laughs/fun that we shared each day,, nothing but love and respect for u @obj — Donovan Peoples-Jones (@dpeoplesjones) November 5, 2021

The kind words from Beckham’s teammates came following a report from Mike Garofolo of NFL Network, which cited an unnamed Browns player.

“He does nothing. He talks to no one. He’s just got a malcontent attitude,” Garofolo reported.

Multiple Browns disputed the report vehemently on social media.

“That’s soo cap,” Browns safety MJ Stewart tweeted. “He constantly gives players tips on how to better our game.”

That’s soo cap 😂… He constantly gives players tips on how to better our game — Mj Stewart (@Checkout_Marv) November 5, 2021

Browns first-round pick Greg Newsome II also called out the report.

“Nobody ever said that,” Newsome tweeted. “Stop making stuff up for some likes.”

🧢 nobody ever said that. stop making stuff up for some likes. https://t.co/XOEBiYLtbb — Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) November 5, 2021

Myles Garrett Not Happy How Beckham Situation Unfolded





Play



Myles Garrett: "We gotta keep on doing the best we can" Myles Garrett addresses the media following practice on November 5th, 2021. #PlayerSound 2021-11-05T17:23:32Z

The situation with Beckham appeared to spiral out of control quickly after his one-target game last week in Pittsburgh. OBJ’s father, Odell Beckham Sr., posted a video on the day of the trade deadline calling out quarterback Baker Mayfield and the “Free Odell” movement gained steam with high-profile athletes like LeBron James petitioning for Beckham’s release.

Inside the building, star defensive end Myles Garrett wished there was better communication.

“The man had one touch last week, and he was disgruntled. I can’t tell you rightfully so, but he is the No. 1 receiver, and the No. 1 receiver, you have to expect some things are going to come with that,” Garrett said. “For it to spiral out of control like this, I feel like it should not have gone this far, but I do not make those decisions. At the end of the day, we have to come together as a team and put it on ourselves for the people in this building. At the end of the day, nobody is going to stop and wait for us to pick up the pieces.”

As Garrett mentioned, the rock-bottom situation could serve as a galvanizing moment for the Browns as a whole, who sit at 4-4 and need to put together some wins to stay in playoff contention.

“I think it will bring us together. It did the first time he went out, even though that was against anyone’s wishes, but we found a way. I think this year, we are going to do the same thing,” Garrett said.

The Browns face the Bengals on Sunday.