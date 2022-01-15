Browns WR Jarvis Landry Sounds Off on Missing Postseason

Jarvis Landry is not happy that the Cleveland Browns will just be observers this year for the postseason, venting on social media on Saturday.

Landry sounded off on Twitter prior to the first game of the postseason, writing: “Fuxk I wish I was playing today.”

The Browns finished on the outside looking in on the playoffs, finishing with an 8-9 record, losing four of their final six games. Landry stepped up in the playoffs a year ago, notching 112 yards and a pair of touchdowns in two games. He appeared in the postseason with the Dolphins in 2016, collecting 11 catches for 102 yards in their only game.

The Browns ultimate result did not match the expectation set forth in the preseason, which was a run at a Super Bowl thanks to the talent assembled on both sides of the ball. Landry was one of the players who was not shy to talk about that openly.

“Why not?” Landry said. “It’s something that people always say you should not talk about, but nobody trains or nobody does what they do to not be a champion. So that’s the standard. So why not talk about it? It’s real. It’s sick to be humble about what everybody is actually chasing.”

Jarvis Landry’s Future Uncertain in Cleveland

Landry was been oddly quiet since Odell Beckham Jr. was sent packing by the Browns, signing with the Rams after being released.

Landry has not spoken publicly since he conducted an interview during his Thanksgiving Food Drive on November 16. During that media session, a portion of which was posted online via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Landry expressed frustration with quarterback Baker Mayfield and the stagnant Browns passing offense.

“Yeah. I mean, I haven’t been getting the ball so much, either,” Landry told media members. “But at the end of the day, I’ve been able to do with the opportunities I’m given. Yeah, I’m battling some things but on Sunday, I always give everything that I have, and that won’t ever change.”