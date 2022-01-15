Browns WR Jarvis Landry Sounds Off on Missing Postseason

Browns WR Jarvis Landry Sounds Off on Missing Postseason

  • 17 Shares
  • Updated

Getty Images CLEVELAND, OHIO - JANUARY 09: Jarvis Landry #80 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a reception during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Jarvis Landry is not happy that the Cleveland Browns will just be observers this year for the postseason, venting on social media on Saturday.

Landry sounded off on Twitter prior to the first game of the postseason, writing: “Fuxk I wish I was playing today.”

The Browns finished on the outside looking in on the playoffs, finishing with an 8-9 record, losing four of their final six games. Landry stepped up in the playoffs a year ago, notching 112 yards and a pair of touchdowns in two games. He appeared in the postseason with the Dolphins in 2016, collecting 11 catches for 102 yards in their only game.

The Browns ultimate result did not match the expectation set forth in the preseason, which was a run at a Super Bowl thanks to the talent assembled on both sides of the ball. Landry was one of the players who was not shy to talk about that openly.

“Why not?” Landry said. “It’s something that people always say you should not talk about, but nobody trains or nobody does what they do to not be a champion. So that’s the standard. So why not talk about it? It’s real. It’s sick to be humble about what everybody is actually chasing.”

Jarvis Landry’s Future Uncertain in Cleveland

Landry was been oddly quiet since Odell Beckham Jr. was sent packing by the Browns, signing with the Rams after being released.

Landry has not spoken publicly since he conducted an interview during his Thanksgiving Food Drive on November 16. During that media session, a portion of which was posted online via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Landry expressed frustration with quarterback Baker Mayfield and the stagnant Browns passing offense.

“Yeah. I mean, I haven’t been getting the ball so much, either,” Landry told media members. “But at the end of the day, I’ve been able to do with the opportunities I’m given. Yeah, I’m battling some things but on Sunday, I always give everything that I have, and that won’t ever change.”

Browns general manager Andrew Berry addressed Landry’s future with the team at the end of the season.
“I think everybody on this call knows how much respect we have for Jarvis Landry and really what he has meant for our team and organization over the past several years,” Berry told reporters. “He has been a productive player for us really since the day that we traded for him, and he has been really a key piece in terms of how the team and organization has evolved over the last several years.”

Landry Unlikely to Play for Browns on Current Deal

The Browns have a decision to make when it comes to Landry, although the solution seems a bit obvious. Landry carries a salary of more than $15 million for next season and if Cleveland parts ways with him it will result in only $1.5 million in dead cap.

Landry is 29 and saw his production drop off last year as he dealt with his first trip to the IR with a knee issue. The Browns need to reload to rev up the passing game and the money that would go to Landry could go a long way in helping add depth.

There’s also a chance Landry would like a fresh start, with Beckham now gone and his hints at apparent issues with how the offense functioned last season.

Read More
,
Comment Here
Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jeffrey Easley
Jeffrey Easley
1 hour ago

[ JOIN US ] I get paid more than $120 to $350 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $24000k from this without having online working skills . Simply give it a shot on the accompanying site…
Here is I started.…………>> http://Www.NETCASH1.Com

Last edited 1 hour ago by Jeffrey Easley
0
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x