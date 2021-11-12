Browns WR Jarvis Landry Reacts to Odell Beckham Joining Rams

Odell Beckham Jr. is officially a member of the Los Angeles Rams and his former Cleveland Browns teammate and good friend Jarvis Landry delivered a strong message following the news.

Landry put up an image of Beckham on Instagram after the news broke, writing: “Handle ya business. See ya in the [Super Bowl].”

The Rams are currently 7-2 and face off against the Packers on Sunday in a major NFC clash. The Browns are trending upward at 5-4 and have their own critical matchup against the Patriots this week.

Beckham and Landry go back to their college days, where they were both standouts for LSU. Teaming up with the Browns was a dream come true for the duo, although it never truly panned out how most expected.

“I feel like we spoke this into existence,” Beckham told reporters during his introductory press conference in Cleveland. “We dreamed this. It was something we talked about when we were 17. We’d say that I’d live down the street from you, we’ll be on the same team. It’s surreal.”

Browns safety John Johnson III spent the first four years of his career with the Los Angeles Rams and is not confident that Beckham can fit in there. Beckham pushed his way out in Cleveland because he wasn’t involved enough and Johnson is now sure how that will change in Los Angeles with some big name receivers like Cooper Kupp — the current NFL receiving leader — and Robert Woods arleady on the roster.

“I don’t know how that’s going to work,” Johnson told reporters Thursday. “Hey, I’m tuned in.”

Johnson continued: “I just feel like they had a good thing going, like a complete offense. I don’t know. I just feel like.. from being in L.A., I know for a fact the offense runs through Cooper Kupp. Even in the run game, the pass game, the screen game. It kind of runs through Cooper Kupp and obviously Odell, he’s a big name.

“He’s going to want that attention as well so it’ll be interesting. Coach [Sean] McVay, he’s one of the best doing it. I know he’ll find a way to get it done but just right off the bat I’m like, I wouldn’t really want to go there but we’ll see how it goes and I wish him the best.”

Beckham Never Broke Out With Browns

Beckham never truly found his role within the offense and dealt with injuries over the last two and a half seasons. He entered the year rehabbing from an ACL injury he suffered last season and is dealing with shoudler issues.

Despite breaking the 1,000-yard barrier during his first season in Cleveland with Freddie Kitchens at the helm, Beckham did not live up to the wild expectations set for him. He finished with 1,035 yards and four touchdowns, with the Browns finishing 6-10. Before tearing his ACL last season, Beckham had 23 catches on 43 targets for 319 yards and three touchdowns, also adding a rushing score. His career in a Browns uniform ended with 114 catches for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns.

His final game as a member of the Browns featured just one catch for six yards, leading to his eventual campaign to get out of town and release.