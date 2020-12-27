Browns WR Jarvis Landry Reacts to Missing First Game of Career

Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Jarvis Landry will miss a game for the first time in his career on Sunday against the New York Jets and the situation is almost completely out of his control.

Landry was among the Browns players who were deemed close contacts of linebacker BJ Goodson, who tested positive for COVID-19. Receivers Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge will also miss the contest, as well as rookie linebacker Jacob Phillips.

Browns officially placed four WRs on the Reserve/COVID list: Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge. Browns LB Jacob Phillip also added to COVID list. Those five players are out Sunday vs. Jets. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2020

Marvin Hall is the only receiver on the Browns active roster who is eligible to play on Sunday. Because of the situation, wide receivers Derrick Willies and Ja’Marcus Bradley and linebacker Montrel Meander have been elevated from the practice squad.

Missing the game is especially painful for Landry, who was one of the NFL’s iron-men at his position. Landry had played in all 110 games in his career. He reacted to the news with a one-word tweet.

“Annoyed,” Landry wrote, who leads the Browns with 67 catches for 789 yards and three touchdowns

ANNOYED — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) December 26, 2020

Higgins, Landry’s fellow Browns pass-catcher, had a more NSFW response to the situation.

“I don’t even have covid,” Higgins wrote. “This s— sucks!”

I don’t even have covid !!!

This sh!t sucks!!!! — Wood (@CALLME_WOOD) December 26, 2020

Browns Pro Bowler Myles Garrett Previously Had COVID-19

Like most teams around the league, this is not the Browns first situation dealing with COVID-19. Most notably, star defensive end Myles Garrett tested positive earlier in the season, missing a pair of games. Garrett is still dealing with the effects of the virus.

“I’m just getting over a coughing fit in the locker room earlier. I’m trying to get some water into my system and be able to breathe,” Garrett told reporters on Zoom. “Taking those deep, big breaths are tough right now with the shortness of breath and that turning into a cough or getting choked up.

“You’ve just got to find a way. It’s about desire. No matter how I feel, I’ve got to do something on the field and when I get off of it, maybe go see someone and try to work with someone.”

Landry commended Garrett for his effort every day on the field, despite dealing with the issues.

“He continues to work hard,’’ receiver Jarvis Landry said Thursday. “Even today, he was getting back to the quarterback and we are having to stop practice pretty much because he is so disruptive. That’s part of who he is. He’s a tough player, he loves the game of football, he loves this organization and he loves this community.”

Postponement of Browns Game Vs. Jets Unlikely

The Browns have their hopes for the playoffs and even the AFC North division crown on the line as they suit up to face the one-win Jets. But even with the COVID-19 issues, the game is expected to go on, per multiple outlets.

#Browns #Jets game will still be played, source tells clevelanddotcom — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 26, 2020

The Jets are in the running for the No. 1 overall draft pick — likely Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence — but won last week against the Rams, hurting their chances to the first selection.

“They have talented players. They saw last week a formula to how you go get a win, taking care of the ball and going and getting the ball on defense,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “They have seen firsthand when they put it all together against a good football team, an NFC playoff team, when they put it all together, they are totally capable of winning, and that is the way I look at it.”

