Browns Star Sends Message to Ravens After Upset Loss

Jarvis Landry and the Cleveland Browns were watching the Ravens loss to the Dolphins on Thursday very carefully, knowing that the slip up by Baltimore made the race for the AFC North crown even more wide open.

Browns veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry reacted to the upset by the 2-7 Dolphins on social media with a simple but direct GIF. The loss dropped the Ravens to 6-3.

Landry made it clear he was watching the game, even tweeting about the viral big-man touchdown that was called back.

The Browns had vested interest in the game, as they are looking to catch the Ravens, who sit atop the AFC North. The entire division is a log jam behind the Ravens, with each team notching five wins.

Cleveland faces off against the Patriots on Sunday in a key AFC matchup. New England has won three games in a row and is back in the AFC playoff picture.

“A big challenge this week going against another 5-4 team, just like us. An AFC opponent,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “A really good football team. We have to go on the road and play our best to try and get a win. They are very, very well-coached, as you all know.”

The Browns won’t see the Ravens until November 28 but will face them two consecutive times, coming back off the bye week with another matchup against Baltimore on December 12.

Browns Face Tough Test Against Patriots





Baker Mayfield: "Our focus is one week at a time" Quarterback Baker Mayfield addresses the media following practice on November 10th, 2021.

The Browns can’t get too caught up in what other teams are doing and need a win against the Patriots to keep pace. With Bill Belichick at the helm and rookie QB Mac Jones picking up his play, it won’t be a cakewalk for the Browns in Foxborough.

“It is going to be a physical game. We are about running the ball. Obviously, they know that so I would expect them to prepare to stop it,” Browns QB Baker Mayfield said this week. “It will be a good matchup for us. We have to be able to continue at it. It might not hit early, but you have to chunk away and see if those small runs turn into big ones later in the game.”

Mayfield has also been impressed with Jones and his progression.

“He is not playing like a rookie at all. Going through his reads, you see him hitting his check-downs – not that he is just going, ‘Hey, do I have this throw? No, check it down.’ he is truly going through his progressions and taking care of the ball,” Mayfield said. “It is pretty rare to see for a guy of that age and that young in the offense to be able to harness all of that and deliver the ball to his teammates so I am happy for him.”

D’Ernest Johnson to Carry the Load for Browns

The Browns will have to pick up the win without the services of Nick Chubb or rookie Demetric Felton, who both tested positive for COVID-19 this week and will not be ready for Sunday’s game. In their absence and Kareem Hunt still on IR, a large load will fall on D’Ernest Johnson, who will notch his second start of the year.

Browns RB Nick Chubb is OUT Sunday against the Patriots. D’Ernest Johnson is set to get his second start of the season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 12, 2021

“It is an unfortunate situation that all of this occurred, but I just try to stay safe, keep my mask and just try to do all of the little things right,” Johnson told reporters on Thursday, Novemeber 11. “I am just ready to go out there and just try to go 1-0 this week. That is our main focus is just going 1-0. When I get the opportunity, just try to make the most of them.”

Johnson took over the starting role against the Broncos earlier this season, rushing for 146 yards on 22 attempts. He was still hungry for more after that performance and understood he had a long way to go.