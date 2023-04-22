Insider Shuts Down Idea of Browns Reunion With Former Fan-Favorite

Jarvis Landry remains a free agent but it’s unlikely the Cleveland Browns will be a suitor for their former pass-catcher.

Landry departed the Browns last offseason and signed with the New Orleans Saints. It didn’t go well for the five-time Pro Bowler. He dealt with injuries, playing in just nine games with three starts. In all, Landry recorded 25 catches for 272 yards and one touchdown, per Pro Football Reference. He hasn’t logged a 1,000-yard season since 2019 with Cleveland when he caught 83 passes for 1,174 yards and six touchdowns.

While at one point Landry would have seemed like a solid option for the Browns via a reunion in free agency, it is unlikely per Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown report. Stainbrook addressed the idea during a recent Q&A on Instagram.

“I’m not sure. Jarvis is entering the later years of his career and struggled with injuries last year. Cleveland is happy with the WR they have right now,” Stainbrook said. “And Jarvis would have to earn any spot in camp. I don’t see it happening.”

If Landry is healthy, he’s a reliable veteran option. And in Cleveland, he was a fan favorite as the heart and soul of a turnaround for the Browns.

Landry also has a pair of 100-catch-plus seasons on his resume — albeit some time ago — and can line up in multiple spots. However, the recent string of injuries is a concern. It will likely be after the draft that he gets his next shot.

Browns Happy With Wide Receiver Additions

Browns’ Amari Cooper on chemistry with Deshaun Watson and rehab from core muscle surgery Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper on his offseason core muscle surgery and the chemistry with Deshaun Watson. Tuesday, April 18, 2023 2023-04-18T20:11:07Z

The Browns did some work this offseason to add some depth to their wide receiver corps and are happy with the outcome. They added Elijah Moore via a trade with the New York Jets and also brought in veteran speedster Marquise Goodwin. They’ll join Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and second-year receiver David Bell — among others — on the depth chart.

“I think it just gives us more opportunity as an offense. You know, those guys being able to stretch the field, especially Elijah,” Cooper said on April 18. “I’ve seen a lot of clips of him even before he got here with the route running and everything. Like I said before, it’s going to make everybody better.”

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson had a similar sentiment on the addition of the playmakers.

“We have guys who have experience. We have guys who made a lot of plays for their organizations they’ve been a part of,” Watson said. “We have guys who want to come in here and work. Last year, we were very young. With those additions, we have more experience, speed and talent. It’s going to bring up everyone else.”

Amari Cooper Getting Back to 100% After Injury

"It's really that brotherhood that we build in the offseason" Deshaun Watson | Cleveland Browns Deshaun Watson addresses the media on April 18th, 2023.

Cooper was all the Browns could have hoped for last year following an offseason trade. He collected 78 catches for 1,160 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns. And he did all that while playing through injury. Cooper revealed while speaking to the media that he had offseason core surgery and is a few months into his recovery.

“It went well,” Cooper said. “The recovery went well. I’m on the eighth week of it now, so I feel good. I feel like I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be.”

With the additional help this season and a clean bill of health, Cooper should be even more effective as Watson’s top option.