Former Cowboys Standout Pegged as Free Agent Fit For Browns

The Cleveland Browns are still searching for depth on their defense and former Dallas Cowboys standout Jaylon Smith has been pitched as a potential fit.

Smith has had an interesting career since being selected in the second round of the 2016 draft. He was a Pro Bowler with the Cowboys and even earned an extension, overcoming some concerns about knee issues he dealt with in college. However, he was released in 2021 after a drop in production and the team looking to go in another direction.

He’s spent time with the Green Bay Packers and most recently the New York Giants. He started 11 games last season for New York, notching 88 tackles. He registered an overall grade of 56 on Pro Football Focus but was solid rushing the passer (72.0) and decent stopping the run (62.7).

Depth at linebacker hurt the Browns last season, with injuries piling up at the position. Smith was pitched as an interesting potential addition by Dawg Pound Daily’s Jared Mueller, although there are certainly some concerns that come with it.

“Another linebacker with knee issues, a huge injury against The Ohio State Buckeyes ended his college career, Smith played well for the Dallas Cowboys but seems to have lost most of the pop that made him productive by the time he made it to the New York Giants,” Mueller wrote.

The Browns have not been shy to take some risks under Andrew Berry when it comes to players who have shown upside in the past but are coming off some tough stretches. In some cases, it has worked out and perhaps Smith could fit that mold.

Browns New DC Jim Schwartz Knows What He’s Looking For

The Browns defense will look different this season, with the team parting ways with Joe Woods and bringing in veteran coordinator Jim Schwartz to take over his role. Schwartz is looking to build an attacking unit and knows what he’s looking for.

“There are certain skill sets we look for and a little bit of play style that maybe other people might not appreciate as much,” Schwartz said, per the Browns’ official site. “They might use the person a little bit differently, and something that’s sort of involved in that scheme is that we can get guys going pretty quickly.

“I think that if we all work together, we can find some productive players regardless of (if they’re in) the first round, or as a high-priced free agent or anything else.”

The Browns have made some key additions on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, including DT Dalvin Tomlinson, safety Juan Thornhill and pass-rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo.

However, linebacker still seems like a spot the Browns could get better at. They re-signed Sione Takitaki and Anthony Walker but both are coming off serious injuries. Walker tore his quad in a game last season and Takitaki tore his ACL in December.

Browns Don’t Feel Any Position Group is Complete

The Browns have made some nice additions this offseason but are still not content with the roster. Browns GM Andrew Berry said during the annual NFL Owners Meetings that there was still a lot of work to be done.

“There’s no position group or part of the roster that’s completed at this point,” Berry said. “We’re really, really early in terms of the transaction season. Now, I’ll also acknowledge that I understand that within maybe the first week, that’s probably the most player movement across the league, but even as we sit here now, there’s still a lot of work to be done and a lot of things that could happen to shape the roster.”

That could apply to multiple position groups — including at linebacker. The Browns could also look to land another starting-caliber defensive tackle and depth at defensive end.