Browns Named as Landing Spot for Former Cowboys Linebacker

The Cleveland Browns have not been shy about making a splash with free agent and enticing recently released Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith to join the cause would certainly be one.

Shortly after his Smith’s release, Denver-based NFL insider Benjamin Albright said he thinks Smith could land with the Browns, who don’t have the deepest linebacker unit.

“I don’t think Jaylon Smith is coming to Denver, if I had to guess I would say Cleveland,” Albright said, reiterating in a later tweet that it was just his best guess.

I don't think Jaylon Smith is coming to Denver, if I had to guess I would say Cleveland. https://t.co/LKY18FV3v3 — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) October 6, 2021

Smith was let go by the Cowboys on Tuesday in a surprise move, ending his tenure with the team that drafted him in the second round of the 2016 draft. Smith signed a five-year, $64 million extension ahead of the 2019 season but was not a fit in new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn’s system.

The former Pro Bowler started two of the Cowboys’ four games but fell behind Keanu Neal, Leighton Vander Esch and rookie Micah Parsons. Smith notched just 18 tackles this season in his limited action, playing in 148 of 264 snaps. The Notre Dame product has had three consecutive seasons with triple-digit tackles, including a 154 tackle campaign in 2020.

“Extremely professional, very positive,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said of Smith’s reaction to the release. “Obviously he had a great career here. Obviously has very strong ties to the organization and obviously the Dallas community. Obviously those conversations are personal, but I thought he handled it very well.”

Browns Activating Starting LB Anthony Walker From IR





Play



Myles Garrett spoke to the media following the Browns' 14-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

While the Browns might consider giving Smith a look to provide depth, the return of starting linebacker Anthony Walker for injured reserve will give the team an immediate boost. In his absence veteran Malcolm Smith and rookie Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah picked up the slack, with Mack Wilson and Sione Takitaki also getting in on the action.

Walker joined the Browns as an unrestricted free agent this offseason and led the team with nine tackles in the season opener. He was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Sept. 17.

The Browns defense looks significantly different from when Walker left. The unit has stifled opponents the last two weeks, establishing itself as one of the best in the league. The Browns allowed just one touchdown last week against the Vikings, which came on the opening drive. That came after a week where Cleveland held Chicago to just 42 total yards.

“It just shows that last week wasn’t just a one time thing. We can hold up against anybody and everybody,” said Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who leads the league with six sacks. “That first drive they hit us with some things that we weren’t expecting, but after that we cleaned it up and got rolling.”

Browns Bring Back LB Elijah Lee on Practice Squad

The Browns terminated the contract of linebacker Elijah Lee earlier in the week but brought him back on Wednesday, adding the Kansas State product to the practice squad.

Lee is in his fifth NFL season and contributed early this season with the Browns. In all, he has appeared in 54 career games and logged 71 tackles.

The Browns have shuffled some pieces on their practice squad this week, also adding wide receiver Lawrence Cager and offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt.

