Recent Browns Standout Pitched as Addition to NFC Contender

Only five games in and already one of the themes of this Cleveland Browns‘ season is “what might have been.”

With a record of 2-3, Cleveland could easily be 4-1, and it wouldn’t strain credulity to make an argument for 5-0. Two late interceptions to the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers, and a historic meltdown in the final two minutes against the New York Jets are all that stand between the Browns and perfection.

The absence of three-time Pro-Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson, whose suspension continues through the next six games, has clearly made an impact. Another missing starter in center J.C. Tretter, who the team cut during the offseason to save approximately $8 million, hasn’t been as detrimental due to the play of replacement Ethan Pocic.

Pocic has proven an instrumental addition after Tretter’s intended successor, Nick Harris, was lost for the year after sustaining a knee injury in the preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Still, one of the better offensive lines in the NFL would be even deeper and more solidified had Cleveland brought Tretter back, or struck a deal with him during the free agency period after waiving him. Instead, Tretter chose to retire at the end of his eighth NFL season when he inexplicably failed to land a deal with a new team.

But just because Tretter is currently out of the game doesn’t mean he will remain on the sidelines, particularly as contenders like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers battle the war of attrition posed by an 18-game regular season.

Former Browns Center JC Tretter Would Fit Well With Bucs’ O-Line

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report on Saturday, October 8, suggested that the Bucs are the right fit for Tretter.

Despite being one of the most consistent centers in football over the past half-decade, JC Tretter elected to retire this offseason after he fielded little interest on the open market. He was productive … earning above-average [Pro Football Focus] grades of 72.0 or higher each season between 2018 and 2021. Considering Tretter said that his problematic knee is “fully ready” to go in 2022, he belongs on a roster. Tampa Bay was already down two starters from last season after Ali Marpet retired and Alex Cappa departed in free agency. When stalwart center Ryan Jensen suffered a knee injury that could keep him out for the year, the Bucs were forced to move 2021 third-round pick Robert Hainsey to center to plug the hole. By signing Tretter, the Bucs would be able to kick Hainsey back outside and shore up the offensive trenches.

JC Tretter’s Retirement Raised Eyebrows Around NFL

Tretter’s retirement came as a surprise to much of the league, considering how well he performed over an incredibly durable five-year stint in Cleveland.

After three years with the Green Bay Packers, Tretter signed with the Browns in 2017. Over the next five seasons, the center missed just one game due to COVID-19 protocol. He started and played every offensive snap in every other contest while employed in Cleveland.

Tretter showed interest in linking up with a new team after his release during the offseason, particularly the Minnesota Vikings. But the center said the team never returned his phone calls, an accusation the organization later denied.

Why a team that could use an above-average center would ignore the best option on the free agent market was a question that spawned more questions. One such query came from Tretter’s old teammate in Cleveland, Pro-Bowl guard Joel Bitonio, who gave voice to his suspicions during training camp.

“It seems a little suspicious to me, but again, I don’t know what’s going on behind closed doors,” Bitonio said during a media session on August 14. “I don’t know what his conversations have been with teams and stuff, but just from an outside perspective, usually players that are close to the top of their game get picked up. Teams want to win in this league, so it’s an interesting topic, for sure.”

Tretter served for two years as president of the NFL Players Association and was elected for another term to begin this year. He was a strong advocate for player safety, particularly during the pandemic, which has led to speculation that team governors are blackballing Tretter for proving a thorn in their sides.