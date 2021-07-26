Browns Linebacker Sidelined Ahead of Training Camp: Report

The Cleveland Browns were forced to temporarily shelve a prominent member of their defense just days before training camp is set to begin.

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who the Browns selected out of Notre Dame in the second round of this year’s NFL draft, has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The team announced the move on its official Twitter account on Sunday, July 25.

We have placed LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/5spjI5tNKQ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 25, 2021

Different Return Timelines Exist For Owusu-Koramoah

Based on current NFL virus protocol, Owusu-Koramoah could be out up to 10 days. He could also return to the team significantly sooner.

The linebacker reported to training camp on Saturday, July 24, the day before he was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Rookies and quarterbacks were required to report that day, though the rest of the team won’t arrive until Tuesday. The first official practice is scheduled for Wednesday.

Owusu-Koramoah’s designation could be because he tested positive for the coronavirus, though it could also be because he was a close contact of another member of the organization who did.

If Owusu-Koramoah is merely in contact tracing and did not test positive for the virus, he will be able to return to the team as soon as his negative COVID-19 status is established.

If he is unvaccinated and tested positive, he faces a mandatory quarantine period of 10 days.

If he is vaccinated and tested positive, he will be able to return to training camp action as soon as he produces two negative test results at least 24 hours apart.

NFL players are not mandated to receive the vaccine, and vaccination status is protected by medical privacy laws. Thus, Owusu-Koramoah’s status in that regard is unknown.

However, vaccination status of players will likely become clear as the regular season begins due to the league crafting wildly different sets of rules and restrictions for those who have received their shots as opposed to those who have not.

Rookie Could Play Large Role For Browns Defense Right Away

Owusu-Koramoah has impressed during his short stint in Cleveland after being selected by the Browns with the 52nd pick just three months ago.

The linebacker is expected to be a significant contributor to the defense in his rookie season and will likely be an element of several different schemes, based on information Browns coaches have already communicated publicly.

“Things are going well with him,” Joe Woods, the Browns defensive coordinator, told media members during minicamp in June. “(He’s) a very smart player, very athletic. You can see the speed, the quickness and the change of direction. He’ll be able to match up well against tight ends. The thing we have to be careful of, and I have to be careful of, is you look at him and you want to do a lot. But coming in as a rookie, you do not want to put him in those situations.“

“You want to gradually bring him along, and as he gains experience and understands the defense more and more, then you will start to expand it,” Woods continued. “There are some things drawn on the whiteboard I want to do, but we probably will not get to all of them this year.”