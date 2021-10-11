Browns Defender Rushed to Hospital With Throat Injury

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was rushed to the hospital for a throat contusion following the Cleveland Browns 47-42 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Jake Trotter of ESPN said the move was done as a precaution and to get a further evaluation on the Browns rookie linebacker. He was taken via ambulance. The injury came on the same day Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was rushed to the hospital with the same issue.

Owusu-Koramoah notched four tackles and a fumble recovery against the Chargers. The second-round pick has impressed this year and has quickly earned himself more reps.

“He is playing well in the run game. When he makes decisions, he makes them fast, and we say he shoots his gun. In the pass game, you can see his ability out in space just to make plays, whether he is in coverage or he is just making the open-field tackle,” Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods said this week when asked about Owusu-Koramoah. “We are doing the same systematically. Just giving him a little bit more each week. We do not want to put too much on him, but he has definitely earned the right to get some more defenses.”

Browns Hit by Flurry of Injuries

The Browns got banged up against the Chargers, with cornerbacks Denzel Ward (neck), Greedy Williams (shoulder), safety MJ Stewart (hamstring) and starting tackle Jack Conklin all exiting with injuries. All four are scheduled to get MRI’s on Monday to get a better diagnosis.

The Browns were already banged up at cornerback, with rookie starter Greg Newsome sidelined with a calf injury. He has missed the last two games. With so many guys out, it forced undrafted free agent AJ Green into action, as well as veteran Troy Hill, who usually plays slot cornerback.

After some stellar showings, it was a tough night for the Browns defense against the Chargers, allowing 493 total yards. That being said, 381 of that was through the air against a bevy of backups.

The Browns lost but Baker Mayfield bounced back in a big way. After a rough outing against the Vikings last week where he looked wildly inaccurate, Mayfield passed for 305 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Chargers. He hit on 23-of-32 passes but still wasn’t happy that the Browns ended up on the losing end.

“Just didn’t make the plays we needed to, to win. It’s frustrating,” Mayfield said after the loss. “We left too many points on the board in the first half. Just have to do our job. We haven’t played a complementary football game, yet.”

Another person on the Browns sideline who felt he has to be better is head coach Kevin Stefanski, who shouldered the blame for the loss.

“There are certainly things that I am really disappointed that I did in this game and I’ve got to come through for our team,” Stefanski told reporters.

The Browns will have a chance to bounce back next week against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals.

