Browns Aggressively Pursuing Trade for Broncos Receiver: Insider

The Cleveland Browns are among the teams most interested in trading for Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

The report of the Browns’ high level of interest in Jeudy comes via Sportsnaut NFL insider Benjamin Allbright, who identified Cleveland as the team “most interested” in landing Jeudy.

Source confirms multiple teams have called inquiring about WR Jerry Jeudy. Price tag remains high. Team asking for 1st or high 2nd + player. NE, Cle and Dal (who was interested at trade deadline last year) among others inquiring. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 16, 2023

“The Browns are among the top suitors for Jerry Jeudy,” Sportsnaut’s Vincent Frank wrote, citing Allbright’s report. “It makes sense in that Cleveland is in win-now mode with Deshaun Watson leading the charge. The idea would be to team Jeudy up with No. 1 wide receiver Amari Cooper to form an elite pairing for the embattled Watson.”

The asking price for Jeudy has been reported as a first-round pick or an early second-round selection. The Browns bundled their next three first-round picks to land Deshaun Watson, so they’d have to likely give up their second-rounder — No. 42 overall — at a minimum if they wanted to land Jeudy.

Broncos Interest in Trading Jeudy Disputed

The 23-year-old Jeudy was a first-round pick — No. 15 overall — of the Broncos in 2020. What’s interesting is that Jeudy is coming off his best season as a pro, collecting 67 catches for 972 yards and six touchdowns. In all, Jeudy has 2,295 yards on 157 catches in his career.

The Broncos brought in a Super Bowl-winning head coach in Sean Payton this offseason and are hoping to put the woes of last season’s 5-12 campaign behind them. With Russell Wilson in search of a bounce-back year, dealing one of his top targets doesn’t seem like a practical move.

Mike Klis of 9News confirmed that teams have called about both Jeudy and his partner Courtland Sutton. However, he doesn’t believe that the receivers will be dealt.

While lots of teams have called on Broncos WRs (Jeudy, Sutton) including some who have been aggressive, it doesn’t appear Denver is interested in moving them per source. (1/2) #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 17, 2023

“While lots of teams have called on Broncos WRs (Jeudy, Sutton) including some who have been aggressive, it doesn’t appear Denver is interested in moving them per source,” Klis tweeted. “Jeudy emerged at end of season, and there’s hope Sutton will return to 2019 form. There is optimism throughout football side both will thrive under one of game’s best play callers.”

Browns Have Yet to Make WR Splash in Free Agency

The Browns have addressed some of their needs in free agency but have yet to sign a wide receiver to help boost their offense.

Amari Cooper is the unquestioned No. 1 pass-catcher in Cleveland after posting 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns during his first season with the Browns. Donovan Peoples-Jones has continued to be a steady second option and the Browns are hoping David Bell — a third-round pick last season — can take a leap next season.

Some of the more notable free agents have found new homes but there are some veteran players available that could help the Browns out. Those include DJ Chark, Adam Thielen and Mecole Hardman.

Chark and Hardman seem more likely for the Browns, who are in need of speed. Thielen has the most decorated resume of the three and has a link to head coach Kevin Stefanski, who previously coached in Minnesota. However, he wouldn’t add the element of being able to take a top off a defense like Chark or Hardman could.

Another name that has floated around as a potential Browns signing is Odell Beckham Jr. The ex-Browns receiver hosted a workout for teams earlier this month and the Browns were one of the 12 teams in attendance.