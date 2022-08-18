Veteran QB Emerges as Browns Top Trade Target Following Suspension

After months of uncertainty, the Cleveland Browns finally have clarity on their quarterback situation. Now, the biggest decision of the offseason awaits.

Deshaun Watson and the NFL Players Association on Thursday agreed to terms with the league on an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for the quarterback for multiple violations of the player conduct policy. The bargain was struck following an initial ruling from an independent arbiter that imposed a six-game punishment and no fine, which the NFL chose to appeal.

Watson’s suspension will begin on August 30, at which time Jacoby Brissett will take the reins of Cleveland’s offense — unless the Browns decide to upgrade at the position first. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has been bullish on Brissett and the notion that he will carry the team through the first two-thirds of the season. But posturing, or downright dishonesty, is not uncommon when it comes to NFL front offices and the public comments they issue on personnel plans.

Considering that context, Browns general manager Andrew Berry did not commit outright to starting the year with Brissett under center, or staying with him until Watson’s return, when he was asked about the situation on Thursday. Instead, Berry said the organization has “a lot of confidence” in the sometimes-starter they picked up on a one-year deal for less than $5 million this offseason.

The circumstances all point to the Browns at least seriously considering trading for a veteran starter so as not to waste a season in which they could contend for the playoffs, and even the Super Bowl, if they can achieve high-level quarterback play on a consistent basis.

Enter San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo Most Likely Candidate to Supplant Brissett, Fill in For Watson

Jake Trotter of ESPN on Thursday, August 18, laid out the cases for the Browns pursuing Garoppolo or staying with Brissett.

Despite Stefanski’s public vote of confidence, sources have indicated the Browns would kick the tires on the viability of a Garoppolo trade, now that Watson’s suspension has been extended. Whether the Browns trade for Garoppolo now becomes the question. The 49ers, who’ve already turned the offense over to Trey Lance, likely wouldn’t demand a high draft pick in compensation. But will the Browns ultimately view Garoppolo as a worthwhile upgrade over Brissett? The answer to that could be complicated.

Garoppolo (33-14) has a considerably better regular season win/loss record as an NFL starter than does Brissett (14-23). Garoppolo has also started two of the last three NFC Championship Games as a member of the Niners, along with a Super Bowl three seasons ago.

The longer the Browns wait to attempt a deal for Garoppolo, the more likely his trade price is to increase, particularly if a starter or two elsewhere around the league go down with injury.

Browns Could Reinforce Brissett’s Backups Rather Than Trade For Garoppolo

The other direction Cleveland could go would be to try to find some borderline starter talent to add to the roster behind Brissett, where only Josh Dobbs and Josh Rosen currently reside.

The choice between the two options isn’t an easy one, but as Trotter noted, the Browns did not plan on needing to replace Watson for 11 games, which is perhaps why Cleveland chose Brissett in the first place.

“The Browns signed Brissett to play in case Watson was suspended,” Trotter wrote. “Except, according to multiple team sources, they originally envisioned that suspension being six games or so, essentially the length of the initial penalty.”

Cleveland opens the regular season on the road against former QB Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, September 11.