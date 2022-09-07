High-Profile Backup QB Dubbed ‘Enticing’ Trade Option for Browns

The Cleveland Browns enter Week 1 with Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback, but it’s a situation they’ll keep a keen eye on through the first 11 weeks of the season with Deshaun Watson suspended.

The Browns’ season will very much be determined by those first 11 games and how Brissett fairs as the signal-caller. If things go south in a hurry and he doesn’t look up to par, the Browns could explore other avenues, which could include a much-rumored target in 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo landed on Bleacher Report’s “Trade Block Big Board,” and the veteran QB was pegged as a fit for the Browns, as well as the Seahawks.

Cleveland could be another potential suitor, though, as it awaits Deshaun Watson’s return from an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy. Twenty-five women filed lawsuits against Watson, accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct during massage therapy sessions. One lawsuit was dropped after the woman chose not to have her name on the petition, and Watson has settled 23 of the remaining lawsuits. The Browns have Jacoby Brissett as the Week 1 starter, but if he struggles early, Garoppolo could become an enticing option.

49ers Restructured Garoppolo’s Contract for Backup Role

Garoppolo was expected to part ways with the 49ers this offseason, either via trade or cut. However, the sides worked out a deal that restricted his $24.2 million base salary. Garoppolo stuck around in San Francisco to back up Trey Lance for $7 million, but he could still be dealt.

As part of the new deal, Garoppolo has a no-trade clause but as Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio pointed out, it doesn’t mean much.

“The latest example of a no-trade clause being meaningless comes via the no-trade clause included in Jimmy Garoppolo‘s revised contract. Even if the new deal didn’t include one, no team would be trading for Garoppolo if he didn’t want to play for that team,” Florio wrote. “A trade will happen only if a starter with another team suffers an injury, if that team wants Garoppolo, if that team is willing to give the 49ers what they want for Garoppolo, and if Garoppolo wants to go.”

It also appears that Garoppolo sticking around didn’t exactly sit well with Lance, the former No. 3 overall pick who will assume the starting role. Lance was “annoyed” with the move, per Albert Breer in his latest Monday Morning Quarterback column.

Brissett Ready to Set the Tone Early With Browns

The Browns have backed Brissett as the starter since it was announced Watson would miss time, expressing confidence in the former Colts, Dolphins and Patriots QB.

Brissett has 37 starts to his name and has a record of 14-23 in those games. In six seasons, Brissett has put up 7,742 yards, 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He feels ready to roll for his first start and wants to start things out on the right foot.

“This is our first one. We have to be ready to go. We know they are going to be ready to go,” Brissett said. “I think everybody’s emotions will be high because it is the first game of the season. We have to do a really good job of controlling ours, sticking to our fundamentals and technique and playing good football.”

The Browns do have a solid draw over their first four games as Brissett finds his footing in the offense. They’ll face four teams working in new quarterbacks in the Panthers, Steelers, Falcons and Jets — who are starting Joe Flacco with Zach Wilson out.