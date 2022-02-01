Likelihood of Browns Landing 49ers Quarterback Revealed

The Cleveland Browns will evaluate their options at quarterback this offseason, which could include a run at acquiring San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

While Garoppolo’s name has been floated as an option for the Browns for quite some time, Cleveland is not among the favorites to acquire the veteran QB. That belongs to another AFC North squad in the Pittsburgh Steelers, who lead the way in odds provided by OddsChecker. The Steelers are +300 to land Garoppolo, followed by the Washington Football Team (+400) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+550).

The Browns are a top 10 contender for Garoppolo at +1,200, which gives them an implied chance of 7.7%.

“Jimmy Garoppolo is such a hard quarterback to nail down. His numbers tell you he isn’t anything more than a game manager,” OddsChecker spokesman Kyle Newman said. “He’s never topped 4,000 yards, he’s only topped 20 TDs in two seasons, he averages 14 interceptions per 17 games, and perhaps most importantly, he’s only played a full season once. Yet, his teams win games. He’s 33-14 in his career as a starter. Since joining the 49ers, the team is 31-14 when he starts and they’re 8-19 without him. So, even with his limitations as a passer it’s clear he’s doing something right, and some team is going to value that on the trade market this offseason.”

Garoppolo’s Future Uncertain After Playoff Loss

Garoppolo has likely played his last game in San Francisco, coming up short against the Rams in the NFC Championship on Sunday.

“[The emotions] hit pretty hard in the locker room,” Garoppolo said after the loss. “I think these next couple of days it will really start to settle in a little bit. Emotions are high after a game win or loss, and it’s one of those things you’ve got to be glad it happened, smile from it, and think about the good things. We’ll see what happens in these next couple days, weeks, whatever, but I love this team. Just the fight and the battle in this team throughout the entire year has been really impressive. I love those guys.”

While he has won games, Garoppolo has been average and the writing has been on the wall that his time is coming to an end in San Francisco. The 49ers traded up to No. 3 in last year’s NFL draft and selected Trey Lance as their quarterback of the future.

Browns Say Baker Mayfield Starter Going Forward

Mayfield had surgery on his non-throwing shoulder to repair a torn labrum on January 19 but is expected to make a full recovery in time for training camp.

He played nearly all of last season with the injury, wearing a brace on his non-throwing shoulder after attempting to make a tackle during Week 2 against the Texans. Mayfield tossed 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions last season, slumping down the stretch as the Browns finished 8-9.

Mayfield is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie deal and is in search of an extension that would keep him in Cleveland long-term. Publicly, the Browns are backing Mayfield as the starter for next season, although someone like Garoppolo could come in and push him for the starting role.

“We have been with Baker for a long period of time at this point. We know his work ethic, we know his drive and we have seen him as a talented passer in this league,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters at the end of the season. “We fully expect Baker to be our starter and bounce back.”

Mayfield’s fifth-year option comes with a $19 million price tag, which limits what the team can do at the position. Garoppolo’s number for next season of $25 million-plus would be less than ideal for the Browns, who need to retool at wide receiver and the defensive line.