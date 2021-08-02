Former Browns Executive Rips Nick Chubb After Extension

Fans of the Cleveland Browns rejoiced after the team locked up Nick Chubb with a contract extension on Sunday. However, not everyone thought it was a good deal, specifically former Browns CEO Joe Banner.

Banner thought Chubb took a deal that was too team-friendly, calling out the running back and his representation on social media.

“This is a shockingly good deal for the team, and bad for the player,” wrote Banner, who served as the Browns CEO from 2012-13. “Hard to understand what the thinking was from the player side.”

Even when you compliment the Browns their fans get mad at you. 🤷‍♂️ — Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) August 1, 2021

Chubb’s three-year deal is worth $36.6 million and he’ll get $20 million of guaranteed money. The contract puts Chubb at No. 6 in average annual value, behind Christian McCaffrey, Ezekiel Elliott, Alvin Kamara, Dalvin Cook and Derrick Henry. So while he didn’t reset the market with his extension, he’s still among the top paid and will have a chance to cash in again while still — hopefully — in his prime.

Banner tried to defend his hot take multiple times, but Browns fans just weren’t having it.

“Even when you compliment the Browns their fans get mad at you,” he tweeted.

Browns Love Nick Chubb as Players & Person

Chubb is not about the glitz and glam of being an NFL player. He keeps everything very low-key and is one of the most respectful players around for the way he handles himself. It was a big reason why the team made him a priority when it came to extensions.

“I think you all know the affinity that we have for him both as a player and as a person,” general manager Andrew Berry said this week at training camp. “He has modeled that over the first three years of his career here. I think that is something that we certainly see every day and that you all can see externally.”

That was a sentiment that Browns owner Jimmy Haslam double-down on.

“A great player. An even better person,” Haslam said. “Can’t say any more than that. Very few people I have met like Nick Chubb.”

Kareem Hunt Pleaded With Browns to Pay Nick Chubb





Kareem Hunt on Nick Chubb: Please pay that man Browns running back Kareem Hunt wants to see his teammate in the backfield get an extension. 2021-06-24T16:36:36Z

The Browns extended Chubb’s backfield buddy Kareem Hunt last offseason, keeping with the team through the 2022 season. The duo has worked great together, never quarreling over carries and supporting each other every step of the way.