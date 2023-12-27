Browns QB Joe Flacco Breaks Silence on Being Spurned by Jets

Joe Flacco is not interested in a “revenge game” narrative when he leads the Cleveland Browns into a matchup against the New York Jets on Thursday.

Flacco spent part of three seasons with the Jets, appearing in 12 games and starting nine. He completed 57.5% of his passes for 2,253 yards 14 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

The Jets decided not to bring Flacco back this offseason. He was also not a quarterback they called when highly-hyped offseason addition Aaron Rodgers went down with an Achilles injury in September. Instead, the Jets rolled with Zach Wilson and Trevor Siemian. For the most part, New York has struggled mightily offensively.

Meanwhile, Flacco spent until mid-November on his couch without a team. But the 38-year-old Flacco is not hanging on to any ill-will around the decision by the Jets to not bring him back.

“There’s 32 teams in the NFL. They’re just another one,” Flacco said. “I got a lot of guys over there I really respect and had an awesome few years in that locker room. So a lot of respect for those guys.”

Flacco has found a nice home in Cleveland and he’s thrived under Kevin Stefanski. He’s passed for 1,307 yards and 10 touchdowns in four starts. The Browns have gone 3-1 with Flacco as the starter.

“I enjoyed my time while I was there, and it is what it is,” Flacco said. “I’m happy to be where I am, that’s for sure.”

Jets Have No Regrets About Not Bringing Joe Flacco Back

Flacco has turned back the clock in Cleveland and has been one of the sharpest passers in the league since he arrived. The Jets rank dead last in total offense per game (263.5) and are second-to-last in passing yards per game (173.1).

Despite their lack of success due to their current quarterback situation, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he has no regrets about not bringing back Flacco.

“Every decision we make comes with deep thought and logic,” Saleh said. “There’s no regret there.”

That being said, Saleh did have some praise for Flacco and what he brought to the locker room.

“We love Joe, first and foremost,” Saleh said. “We spent a couple of years with him, love him, love the way he prepares, really pumped for him and the success he’s having. It’s just the decision we made in terms of the quarterback room and the way we developed it over the course of OTAs and training camp. It was just a decision we made.”

Joe Flacco, Browns Have Chance to Clinch Playoffs

The Browns have a chance to lock up a spot in the playoffs with a win against the Jets on Thursday. It’s quite an accomplishment for Cleveland considering the ridiculous amount of injuries to key players the team has suffered this season.

Flacco has seen it all over his decade-plus in the NFL and has remained consistent in his messaging.

“It seems like every week you look at the game and you’re like, man, this is a big one. This is a big one and it’s just another one of those,” Flacco said. “We can worry about that when the game is all said and done. Just go out there and focus on winning.”

The Browns are a 7-point favorite for the matchup. Cleveland gets to play at home, where their league-leading defense has been especially stingy this season.