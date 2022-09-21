All Pro Defender Signs One-Day Deal to Retire With Browns

A former Cleveland Browns‘ standout is set to hang em’ up, but not before he comes home to where it all began.

Cornerback Joe Haden signed a one-day contract with the franchise on Wednesday, September 21, to ensure he would retire a member of the Browns — the same organization that drafted him 12 years before.

Adam Schefter of ESPN broke the news via Twitter.

Former Pittsburgh and Cleveland cornerback Joe Haden is retiring and will sign a one-day contract to retire as a Brown, per sources. His agent, @DrewJRosenhaus , confirmed his client’s decision. pic.twitter.com/kq9xwv7Ohb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2022

“Former Pittsburgh and Cleveland cornerback Joe Haden is retiring and will sign a one-day contract to retire as a Brown, per sources,” Schefter wrote. “His agent, @DrewJRosenhaus, confirmed his client’s decision.”

Coincidentally, the news comes on the eve of the Browns’ home showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night to open AFC North Division play in Cleveland. Haden spent his final five seasons with the Steelers after playing his first seven years in the NFL as a member of the Browns’ secondary.

Haden Was Interested in Return This Season, Potentially With Browns

Haden’s retirement announcement on Wednesday didn’t come completely out of left field, though it wasn’t exactly a foregone conclusion either.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that the three-time Pro Bowl defensive back expressed a serious desire to return to the NFL for a 13th season, adding that several teams were interested in signing him. No deal never came to fruition, however, which Fowler suggested may have had something to do with Haden’s desired terms for a new contract.

In the offseason, Joe Haden had intentions of playing a 13th NFL season, with #Cardinals #Rams #Dolphins #Raiders among teams that showed interest. A deal didn't come together. Haden made $121.4 million for his career. Hard to take any old deal at that point. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 21, 2022

“In the offseason, Joe Haden had intentions of playing a 13th NFL season, with #Cardinals, #Rams, #Dolphins, #Raiders among teams that showed interest. A deal didn’t come together,” Fowler tweeted. “Haden made $121.4 million for his career. Hard to take any old deal at that point.”

Haden also hinted at a potential reunion with Cleveland in June, posting a photo of himself in a Browns uniform to his Instagram page with a caption that read simply, “Discussion.” However, there was never any indication of serious talks between the two sides about a deal for this season.

Haden Boasts Prolific, Spectacular NFL Career With Browns, Steelers

Haden’s track record speaks for itself, as the cornerback attained excellence with both the Browns and the Steelers, and was able to sustain that excellence for more than a decade.

Cleveland drafted Haden with the 7th overall pick in 2010. Though he started only seven games that year, Haden’s rookie campaign marked a career high for the CB in interceptions, who nabbed six of them during that season.

Haden went on to earn back-to-back Pro Bowl trips in 2013 and 2014. He was also named a second-team All Pro in 2013. The defensive back left for Pittsburgh in 2017, where he made his third and final Pro Bowl appearance two years later.

All told, Haden appeared in 158 games and earned 148 starts during his NFL tenure. He made 615 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss, defensed 155 passes, tallied 29 interceptions, forced seven fumbles, logged three quarterback sacks and scored two touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference.