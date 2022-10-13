Browns Coach Responds to Calls for His Firing Amid Miserable Stretch

The Cleveland Browns inconsistent play on the defensive side of the ball has led to loud calls for Joe Woods’ job, but the veteran coordinator isn’t sweating it — yet, at least.

The Browns have been gashed by big plays by the opposition both on the ground and through the air. The unit completely collapsed late against the New York Jets, leading to a stunning loss, and gave up 238 yards on the ground last week against the Chargers.

Woods has heard the noise around his job security but is blocking it out as he tries to turn things around on the defensive side of the ball.

“I mean, each year is a different challenge and I promise everybody, we’re trying to do everything we can,” Woods said on October 13. “Okay, right now it’s not going well in terms of the consistency, in stretches we’re doing things. But I don’t worry about it. You can’t and I’ve been around in my coaching career, just different people that maybe they listened to it more. And I’ve seen what it’s done to them. I just believe in what I’m doing.

“I believe in the coaches that I have around me, just because of the stuff that we’ve done. I believe in the players. And I just feel like if we all work together to correct the issues that we’ll get it headed in the right direction.”

Woods: Browns Can Be Top-5 Defense

"We've got the names and pieces on paper, but we've got to come out here and put it together" "Every pass is not just on the secondary, every run is just not on the front… It takes all 11 on any given play" Jadeveon Clowney and John Johnson III on #Browns defense pic.twitter.com/LCcEdpP9qx — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) October 10, 2022

There’s little doubt the Browns have the talent to be a strong unit, with the likes of Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, Jadeveon Clowney and others lurking. Despite the struggles — and some injuries — through five games, Woods feels his guys could prove to be among the league’s best.

“I would say disappointing at times but not discouraged,” Woods said. “I do believe we have the talent to be a top-five defense. I’ve said that from the start. It is my job to get us there. We are addressing issues. We are trying to fix it.

Clowney echoed Woods’ sentiment after the loss to the Chargers and was very blunt about their unit not performing to the standard that’s expected.

“Right now? It is not good. We have names and the pieces on paper, but we have to come out here and put it together,” Clowney said. “I have been on my fourth team, and this by far one of the [most] talented defenses I have been on in my four I see a lot in this defense, and right now, we aren’t showing up and doing it.”

Browns Add Pieces to Defense to Fill Holes

Prior to a season-ending knee injury, veteran linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. was a key part of the defense as the green dot communicating the plays. He was far away the team’s leading tackler a season ago and seemed to be well on his way to another 100-plus tackle season again.

The Browns turned to Jacob Phillips to start in his place but were clearly unhappy with the production, pulling off a trade for Falcons linebacker Deion Jones just hours after the loss to the Chargers.

“Deion is a very smart football player, very intelligent. Has been in a similar system so we will see how much he can catch up,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said after the acquistion. “It is crash course when you acquire a player midseason. We will see what he can handle.”

The Browns also signed Tyeler Davison to beef up the interior of their defensive line. Davison has recorded 216 combined tackles in his career. He’s added five sacks, 18 tackles for loss and 15 quarterback hits.