Browns Defender Exits Game Against Steelers With Neck Injury

John Jonhson III exited the Cleveland Browns game on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a neck injury and the starting safety did not return.

Johnson was a key free agent acquisition for the Browns this offseason and is a leader on the defensive side of the ball from his safety spot. He has notched 24 tackles and an interception this season and served as the defensive play-called when linebacker Anthony Walker was out.

“He is really the quarterback of the defense for us in terms of the back end,” Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods told reporters this week. “We are really trying to get him playing more of a free safety position as we are settling other guys in. We got Grant (Delpit) back at the beginning of the season so we can move the pieces around, and we will as we continue to move through the season, but right now, we are just trying to really keep him in the post to control everything.”

Johnson injured his neck in the first round in what was dubbed as a stinger. Just after half the Browns announced he would not be returning.

#Browns S John Johnson III had a neck stinger in first half. Return questionable. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) October 31, 2021

Grant Delpit, Ronnie Harrison Hold Down Starting Roles

With Johnson out, the onus falls on Delpit and Ronnie Harrison to hold down the back end of the defense. Harrison had been playing the majority of the reps, although they split them fairly evenly last week against Denver, with each playing 29 on defense. Both impressed Johnson during camp.

“Both of those guys are smart players. Everyone knows that they can do everything. You can move them all around, versatile and athletes. I think the thing is just the work ethic,” Johnson told reporters in camp. “Grant sitting back from that injury, and he is going to be a big part of the defense this year. Ronnie is just exceptional. I do not know how a team did not lock him in for a long time. Hopefully, that will happen. We are just going to go out there and have fun. Hopefully, all three of us can put in a lot of work for the team.”

Delpit was a second-round pick and expectations were high expectations for him coming out of LSU. However, he missed his entire rookie season with the Achilles rupture he suffered in camp. Delpit worked hard to get back on the field and brings a new mindset with him.

Harrison has had an interesting season, which started with him being ejected on the opening defensive drive of the season for pushing a Chiefs coach. Against the Steelers Harrison was yanked after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty but made his way back on to the field following the injury.

Greg Newsome II Exits Against Steelers

Another member of the secondary exited in the second half when Greg Newsome II went to the sideline late in the third quarter. The injury wasn’t immediately disclosed but he quickly returned to the game.

Greg Newsome II just walked off the field flanked by trainers. #Browns — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) October 31, 2021

Newsome missed some time earlier in the season with a calf injury and the team was already missing star cornerback Denzel Ward.