Johnny Manziel Trolls Browns Hard After Playoff Loss

The Cleveland Browns lost in heartbreaking fashion against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday and Johnny Manziel was loving it.
While some past Browns players were giving touching shoutouts to the franchise, Manizel was trolling the team that made him a first-round pick in 2014. Shortly after the score went final, Manziel posted a GIF of ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith looking smug.
— Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 17, 2021
While that tweet might have been vauge, Manziel made it clear that he doesn’t have any love for Cleveland in the tweets that followed when fans started to clap back at him.
“People can’t take L’s in 2021. Grow up s— happens,” Manziel wrote after sarcastically thanking Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and telling another fan that he was probably “all over his nuts” in 2014.
People can’t take L’s in 2021. Grow up shit happens
— Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 18, 2021
Johnny Manizel Has Given Up Football Dream
Manziel was a exciting prospect coming out of college, but you’re more likely to find Manziel on a golf course than the gridiron these days. He started just eight games for Cleveland in two seasons — going 2-6 in those starts — and stumbled around various league’s since.
His name has sporadically popped up in the football world since, from the CFL to the AAF. He most recently played for the Memphis Express in the now defunct AAF, appearing in two games.
His stint in the CFL ended with the Montreal Alouettes cutting ties after seven games. He threw for 1,290 yards and five touchdowns with seven interceptions.
“As I have said and restated throughout as the season has gone on, there is a new standard here and that is to be expected. This is going to leave a bad taste in our guys’ mouth for extra motivation through the offseason, but yeah, we have come a long way since I first got here,” said Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in 2018. “We are not done yet, and that is the best part. Obviously, it hurts to have to wait until next September to have to play, but it is what it is.”
READ NEXT: Myles Garrett Defends Hit That Concussed Patrick Mahomes