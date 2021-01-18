Johnny Manziel Trolls Browns Hard After Playoff Loss

The Cleveland Browns lost in heartbreaking fashion against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday and Johnny Manziel was loving it.

While some past Browns players were giving touching shoutouts to the franchise, Manizel was trolling the team that made him a first-round pick in 2014. Shortly after the score went final, Manziel posted a GIF of ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith looking smug.

While that tweet might have been vauge, Manziel made it clear that he doesn’t have any love for Cleveland in the tweets that followed when fans started to clap back at him.

“People can’t take L’s in 2021. Grow up s— happens,” Manziel wrote after sarcastically thanking Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and telling another fan that he was probably “all over his nuts” in 2014.

Johnny Manizel Has Given Up Football Dream

Manziel was a exciting prospect coming out of college, but you’re more likely to find Manziel on a golf course than the gridiron these days. He started just eight games for Cleveland in two seasons — going 2-6 in those starts — and stumbled around various league’s since.

His name has sporadically popped up in the football world since, from the CFL to the AAF. He most recently played for the Memphis Express in the now defunct AAF, appearing in two games.

His stint in the CFL ended with the Montreal Alouettes cutting ties after seven games. He threw for 1,290 yards and five touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Manziel recently tweeted he’s at peace with never playing again. “If I never pick up a ball again it’s all love. I was the most lit, most relatable college football player to ever do it. Did things my way and made it way further than I ever could of imagined. The game gave me life and I’ll forever be grateful,” he wrote. That being said, Manziel has signed up to be part of a startup league dubbed “Fan Controlled Football.” The former Heisman winner felt like it was a good fit because he doesn’t have to be “extremely serious” about his football career. “The more I heard about what this was going to be, the more I felt it was going to be something that was just very fun,” Manziel said, per ESPN. “It’s going to be very fan-oriented and something I could get behind without being extremely, extremely, extremely serious, the way that my football career has been in the past.” Baker Mayfield Gives Browns Hope for Future Manziel was among the many stumbles for the Browns in terms of their quarterback issues over the last two decades, but Baker Mayfield is finally giving fans hope after leading Cleveland to their first playoff win in more than a quarter-century. While this year might be over, Mayfield is adamant that he wants to help set a new standard for the Browns.

“As I have said and restated throughout as the season has gone on, there is a new standard here and that is to be expected. This is going to leave a bad taste in our guys’ mouth for extra motivation through the offseason, but yeah, we have come a long way since I first got here,” said Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in 2018. “We are not done yet, and that is the best part. Obviously, it hurts to have to wait until next September to have to play, but it is what it is.”

