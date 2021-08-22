Browns Experimenting With Position Change for Former QB

Johnny Stanton is no stranger to a position change and it appears there could be another one in store for the Cleveland Browns fullback.

Stanton is really as versatile as they come. He was a quarterback in college and at his pro day he showed off his skill set as an athlete, working out as a tight end, linebacker and even long snapper.

After spending some time with the Vikings and Eagles, Stanton seemed to find a home as a fullback in the Browns offense behind starter Andy Janovich last year. However, his new home might be as a tight end.

Stanton had two catches lining up as a tight end against the Giants on Sunday, also providing some strong blocking, just as he did as a fullback. He totaled 33 yards through the air and also had one carry.

“It is always fun to have your number called. They told me this week that I was going to be at tight end and I said, ‘Alright, let’s do it.’ I am willing to do whatever it takes to make this team,” Stanton told reporters after the game. “For them to be able to get me the ball on a couple of plays I have at tight end gets me excited.”

Browns Looking to Replace Stephen Carlson





Play



Johnny Stanton and Malcolm Smith Postgame Press Conference vs. Giants | Cleveland Browns Johnny Stanton and Malcolm Smith addressed the media following the Browns 17-13 week 2 preseason matchup against the New York Giants. #PostgameHome #PressConference 2021-08-22T21:37:18Z

The Browns lost backup tight end Stephen Carlson for the season due to injury, so the team could be getting creative to find his replacement. The top three on the tight end depth chart are established in David Njoku, Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant, but Stanton could carve out a spot, especially if his blocking is better than the other three. He’ll have to hold off Jordan Frank and Connor Davis, who are also competing for a roster spot.

“They prepared me well this week. I knew it was coming. They do a good job of prepping the guys who are getting the most reps,” Stanton said. “Jordan Franks and Connor Davis who got twice as many reps as I did, those guys were battling through it and they did a great job today. I did not get as many reps as them, but I try to make it count when I get those plays in practice and it transferred out there.”

Davis played his college ball at Stony Brook and has spent time in the AAF with the Birmingham Iron followed by a stint in the XFL with St. Louis Battlehawks. Franks has bounced around the NFL and has played just six NFL games since going undrafted in 2018. He’s caught two balls in his career 37 yards.

Davis caught four balls 29 yards in the win against the Giants, while Franks caught three for 18 yards.

Stefanski: ‘The More You Can Do, it Helps Your Value’





Play



Kevin Stefanski Postgame Press Conference vs. Giants | Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski addressed the media following the Browns 17-13 week 2 preseason matchup against the New York Giants. #PostgameHome #PressConference 2021-08-22T21:27:17Z

Franks and Davis were really the only tight ends the Browns had available, with Njoku, Hooper and Bryant all resting with the majority of the other starters. So Stanton getting some TE reps was really more of a necessity than anything else, although head coach Kevin Stefanski noted that versatility is good way to stay on the roster.

“What happens is you have two tight ends so you are trying to find ways to spell those guys,” Stefanski said postgame. “That was some of the thought there, but certainly, the more you can do, it helps your value.”

Another player showing off his versatility was running back, wide receiver, return man extraordinaire Demetric Felton. The sixth-round rookie had eight carries for 25 yards, caught one pass for 12 yards and returned three punts for 21 yards.

READ NEXT: Browns Defender Still in Plans Despite Ongoing Absence