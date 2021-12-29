Browns Release Speedy Receiver Ahead of Steelers Matchup

The Cleveland Browns are parting ways with speedy wide receiver and return specialist JoJo Natson, who was dropped from the practice squad on Tuesday.

While officially listed as a wide receiver, Natson is more of a special teams ace — a role he played splendidly for the Rams in 2019. Natson returned 13 kickoffs for the Rams with an average of 22.2 yards. He also ran back 19 punts, with a 7.8-yard average.

The Browns never gave Natson a full-time role returning kicks this season, with the 27-year-old being seeing action in just three games. Rookies Demetric Felton and Anthony Schwartz — who returned last week from a concussion — have also played a role in the return game.

Natson notched three punt returns and five kick returns. Natson’s highlight from his time with the Browns was a display of understanding the rules against the Ravens. He stepped out of bounds and recovered Justin Tucker’s kick near the sideline, forcing a flag and giving the Browns the ball at the 40-yard line.

Natson played on just 10 offensive snaps this season with the Browns and 20 on special teams. The Browns also released cornerback Bryan Mills from the practice squad. He had not seen the field for the team.

Browns Bring Back WR Lawrence Cager, TE Miller Forristall

The Browns brought back a couple of familiar faces to the practice squad in receiver Lawrence Cager and tight end Miller Forristall after releasing Natson and Mills.

Cager is 6-5, 220 pounds and in his second NFL season out of Georgia. Originally signed by the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Cager has appeared in three career games with one start. He has two receptions for 35 yards. He has appeared in two games this season for the Browns. Forristall is a 6-5, 245-pound rookie out of Alabama. Originally signed by Tennessee as an undrafted free agent, he has appeared in two games with the Browns this season.

The Browns roster has been in flux of late due to positive COVID-19 tests. Earlier this week the team activated eight players: DE Jadeveon Clowney, G Drew Forbes, S Ronnie Harrison Jr., CB Troy Hill, RB Kareem Hunt, DT Malik McDowell, T Jedrick Wills Jr and LB Mack Wilson.

Browns activate off COVID/reserve: J Clowney, R Harrison, M McDowell, K Hunt, T Hill, J Wills, M Wilson, D Forbes. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) December 27, 2021

Browns Passing Game Needs Jolt

The Browns are in must-win mode the rest of the way and need the passing game to step up. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was criticized for his play-calling down the stretch against the Packers relying heavily on Baker Mayfield, who had not practiced all week.

“Just trying to put a game plan together that could score points. All of the things that we did in the pass game were things that we have done all season long,” Stefanski told reporters on Monday, December 27. “Felt confident in the work that our team – the quarterback, the receivers, the tight ends, etc. – had put in throughout the season, and we felt like our run game was serving our pass game and our pass game was serving our run game.”

The Browns face the Steelers on Monday Night Football.