Newly-Signed Browns Receiver Calls Out Steelers

The Cleveland Browns decided to re-sign speedy pass-catcher and return man JoJo Natson this week after he missed the majority of last season with a torn ACL.

The former Akron standout wasted no time after re-signing to talk some smack to the Browns division rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Natson watched as Cleveland knocked off Pittsburgh in the playoffs 48-37 in what was a trash-talk-filled week.

“It definitely was exciting to see my fellow teammates go out and get those wins. I wanted to be out there,” Natson said on The Bull and The Fox, per Keith Britton. “Was still just good to see those guys get those wins, get that win in Pittsburgh. That was a big part of my rehab, motivation

#Browns WR/KR JoJo Natson on @BullandFox: "It definitely was exciting to see my fellow teammates go out and get those wins. I wanted to be out there…was still just good to see those guys get those wins, get that win in Pittsburgh. That was a big part of my rehab, motivation" — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) March 18, 2021

“They got exactly what they deserved. Our guys were fired up to go out there and get that win. They went home with the loss. It came to bite them in the behind.”

#Browns WR/KR JoJo Natson on @BullandFox on team def #Steelers in playoffs last season after PIT players' trash talk: "They got exactly what they deserved. Our guys were fired up to go out there and get that win. They went home with the loss. It came to bite them in the behind" — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) March 18, 2021

The leadup to the playoff game featured some back and forth, most notably Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster coining the phrase, “the Browns is the Browns,” which became a rallying cry in Cleveland.

JoJo Natson Excited for Second Chance With Browns

Natson played just three games for the Browns before going down with the torn ACL. He touched the ball once on offense, which was an end-around attempt that went for three yards. But the Browns liked what they saw from Natson and signed him to a one-year deal, hoping to harness some of his incredible speed on special teams.

While officially listed as a wide receiver, Natson sees the majority of his time on special teams as a return man — a role he played splendidly for the Rams in 2019. Natson returned 13 kickoffs for LA with an average of 22.2 yards. He also ran back 19 punts, with a 7.8-yard average.

Natson hasn’t had much of a career as a receiver. He’s caught just two passes for 18 yards. And the signing with the Browns is a homecoming of sorts for Natson. He played his final year of college ball at the University of Akron after spending the previous three at Utah State.

Natson Reunites With Ex-Teammate John Johnson

Among the new faces in the Browns locker room next season will be safety John Johnson III, who signed a three-year deal worth $33.75 this week. Johnson and Natson were teammates in LA.

“All I know is we’re getting a hell of a player,” Natson said of the signing. “That’s a straight-up baller. He sounded pretty excited to be a Brown. He’s a great player, great leader. I can’t wait to get out there on the field with him”

A message to Browns fans from our new safety @iamjohnthethird 🐶 pic.twitter.com/0BzT1cLsvr — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 17, 2021

Johnson introduced himself to the Browns’ faithful in a video on Wednesday.

“Dawg Pound what’s up?’’ Johnson said. “It’s JJ3 here, newest member of the Browns family. I can’t tell you how excited I am to get to a city that loves their team, loyal fans, great organization, great culture, winning culture, a team that’s ready to turn the corner. So I’m going to get to Cleveland, get to work immediately, I’m looking forward to everything. Go Dawgs. Woof!”

READ NEXT: David Njoku Sends Message to Browns With Tweet