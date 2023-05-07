Polarizing Pass-Catcher Has Run Out of Chances With Browns

The Cleveland Browns are interested in adding a veteran wide receiver but Josh Gordon won’t be among the players they approach as an option, despite his solid showing in the XFL.

Gordon bounced around the league after leaving the Browns and most recently suited up for the Seattle Sea Dragons in the XFL. The 32-year-old Gordon caught 38 passes for 540 yards and four touchdowns over 10 games.

The Browns and teams around the league have been investigating XFL players with their season wrapped up but Cleveland won’t be hitting up Gordon, per insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“The Browns have given Josh Gordon plenty of chances over the years and he’s run out of them here,” Cabot wrote in her most recent Q&A column. “But their No. 74 pick, Cedric Tillman out of Tennessee, gives them a big-bodied No. 1 receiver in the mold of a Gordon if he can develop over the years. Tillman has plenty of upside potential to possibly take over for Amari Cooper down the road if he’s as good as they hope.”

Gordon had a long and complicated relationship with the Browns to start his career. He showed massive upside in 2013, leading the league with 1,646 receiving yards. However, Gordon spent most of his tenure with the Browns suspended, appearing in just 41 games over a seven-year span.

He was eventually traded to the Patriots in 2018 but has never been able to capitalize on the potential he showed early on in his career. Since leaving the Browns, Gordon has just 72 catches for 1,178 yards and has failed to find a permanent home.

Browns See High Upside for Cedric Tillman

As Cabot mentioned, the Browns are high on Tillman and the kind of weapon he can turn into. At 6-foot-3 and 213 pounds, he’s a big target that will complement Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones well.

“He plays to his size,” Browns assistant GM Glenn Cook said. “He’s a big, physical young man. He does not say much, per se, but it jumps out on the film. Just his size and the way he makes plays on defenders down the field.”

Tillman’s best year at Tennessee came in 2021 when he totaled 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns.

“I’m confident. Playing in the SEC, I feel like it’s going to get me prepared for the NFL,” Tillman said after being drafted. “It’s going to be different challenges and better players on this level, so I’m just looking forward to it.”

Browns Still Looking at All Their Options to Upgrade Roster

Andrew Berry said the Browns could still be looking for veteran help via free agency or trade 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/9imn9AEumE — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 4, 2023

The Browns did some significant work this offseason to fill the holes on their roster but general manager Andrew Berry expects to stay busy the next few weeks before training camp.

“There may be some other things that we’re looking to do, either on the veteran market or trade market over the next several weeks,” Berry said during an appearance on ESPN Cleveland.

The Browns made a nice post-draft splash by signing veteran safety Rodney McLeod. He’s expected to provide depth in the defensive backfield but also brings some hefty experience as a starter. He’s started 138 games over his career, including 15 games last season. He notched career highs with eight pass deflections, eight tackles for losses and 96 total tackles. He also had two interceptions and a fumble recovery.