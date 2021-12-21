Former Browns Receiver Rips Team in Now-Deleted Tweet

Josh Gordon kicked the Cleveland Browns while they were down on Monday night following the team’s crushing 16-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Gordon was a member of the Browns from 2012-2018, playing just 41 games over that span due to multiple suspensions for off-field substance abuse issues. The Browns stuck with him with chance after chance, understanding his Pro Bowl potential. However, it seems like that didn’t build any loyalty for Gordon.

“The Browns are almost there,” Gordon tweeted with a crying laughing face moments after Cleveland’s loss, an obvious shot at his former team.

Browns fans let him hear it after that in the responses.

“Tell us how you really feel after we supported and fought for you when you were a DAWG!! Fans, coaches, and teammates had nothing to do with your departure, it was the weed. You high?” one commenter wrote.

After he was flooded with angry responses, Gordon deleted the tweet.

Josh Gordon Found Home With Chiefs

Gordon signed with the Chiefs in September after being reinstated. He had four catches for 27 yards this season with one score.

Prior to signing with the Chiefs, Gordon last played in December of 2019 with the Seattle Seahawks. In 11 games combined with the Patriots and Seahawks, Gordon caught 27 passes for 426 yards. He led the NFL in receiving while with the Browns in 2013, racking up 1646 yards on 87 catches — a whopping 18.9 yard average per reception. Gordon has played in just 33 games since then due to a series of length suspensions.

Gordon played in the Fan Controlled Football League with the Zappers. While it was a major step down in competition, Gordon showed flashes of what made him a star in the NFL, grabbing a pair of touchdown passes — including a game-winning Hail Mary. Interestingly enough, Gordon was on the same team as Browns bust Johnny Manziel, although they did not play together.

Browns Crushed After Buzzer-Beater Loss





Play



Mike Priefer Postgame Press Conference vs. Raiders | Cleveland Browns Mike Priefer addressed the media following the Browns' 16-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on December 20th, 2021. #PostgameHome #PressConference 2021-12-21T01:41:07Z

Gordon’s criticism came at the worst time, with Browns fans seeing their playoff hopes crushed by a last-second field goal against the Raiders. The severely shorthanded Browns had a chance to basically put the game away earlier with a first down following an interception, but they gave the Raiders a second life.

“That locker room right now is hurting,” Browns special teams coordinator Mike Priefer said after the loss. “That is the most I have seen it in that kind of pain. You are upset when you lose. Obviously, you are joyous when you win. When you lose that type of game, that one is tough. They are pretty down right now. We will have our job cut out for us this week in terms of coaches and getting them back up again and getting their spirits back up because they are young people.”

The Browns are still in the mix thanks to the logjam taking place in the AFC, particularly within Cleveland’s division. It’s so close that with a win, the Browns would have leaped into first place. But for now, they’re in last place, a game behind the Ravens and Bengals.

“End of the day, it is over with now so we have to keep moving forward,” Browns running back Nick Chubb said. “We still have a chance. Everything is ahead of us, and we have to learn from this and keep going.”

The Browns face the Packers on Christmas Day and will hopefully get a bunch of players back from the COVID-19 reserve list.