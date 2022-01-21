Former Browns QB Interviews For NFL Head Coaching Position

For the second straight year, an NFL franchise has auditioned a former Cleveland Browns quarterback for the team’s vacant head coaching job.

The Houston Texans on Thursday, January 20 announced that they had interviewed long-time NFL signal caller Josh McCown for their open head coaching position.

We completed an interview with Josh McCown for our head coaching position today. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 21, 2022

McCown Has Momentum to Land Texans HC Job

NFL insider Adam Schefter noted Thursday night that this was not the first time the Texans had shown serious interest in McCown to lead the team’s sideline. The franchise also interviewed McCown following the 2020 regular season after parting ways with long-time HC Bill O’Brien.

Ultimately, Houston landed on David Culley to captain their team through the 2021 season. He did so to somewhat surprising results as the Texans played unexpectedly well throughout portions of the schedule, ultimately winning four games including one against the AFC’s top-seeded Tennessee Titans.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio cited “philosophical differences” when explaining the dismissal of Culley after just one season to media members on Friday, January 14.