Juan Thornhill Issues Promise to Browns Fans in Heated Tweet

New Cleveland Browns safety Juan Thornhill is done with any negativity. The two-time Super Bowl winner is focused on bringing a winning culture to his new home and is adamant that the Browns will be winners next season.

Thornhill is eager to start the season and has been firing off some unfiltered tweets addressing his expectations. The Browns have missed the playoffs the last two seasons but Thornhill doesn’t see that happening this year.

If y’all can’t tell I’m tired of the negativity and I’ve only been here for 3 weeks. We will Win this year 💯 — The Chosen Juan👑🙇🏽‍♂️ (@Juan_Thornhill) May 17, 2023

“If y’all can’t tell I’m tired of the negativity and I’ve only been here for 3 weeks. We will Win this year,” Thornhill tweeted. “And I don’t care about what happened any year before I got here! New era.”

And I don’t care about what happened any year before I got here! New Era !! — The Chosen Juan👑🙇🏽‍♂️ (@Juan_Thornhill) May 17, 2023

Cleveland has all the talent to make that happen but recent history has not been kind to the Browns. The team hasn’t won a division title since 1989 and their playoff apperance in 2020 was their first in 18 years.

Juan Thornhill Bringing Championship Experience to Browns

Thornhill was a second-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019. He has started 52 games in his career, collecting eight interceptions. He’s coming off his best season as a pro, notching 71 total tackles and posting a grade of 71.5 on Pro Football Focus. Thornhill had been in a positive, winning enviornment in Kansas City and made it clear during his introductory press conference that he wanted to bring that to the Browns.

“When you are a part of a team that has been able to go to multiple Super Bowls and win multiple Super Bowls, you are willing to take that wherever you go,” Thornhill said. “I have the experience winning two of them and being in three so I know what it feels like to be in that big game and I know what it takes to win. That is what I am going to bring with me. I am going to bring that energy, and I am going to bring it to my teammates, as well. If I see someone slacking, I am going to let them know that is not the way to go about it. Let’s pick it up so we can get to where we want to be.”

Thornhill has clearly been speaking his mind and will likely be a vocal leader once the Browns strap on their pads.

Browns Also Bringing in Veteran Rodney McLeod

"Man, I'm telling you. Watch out." Our new teammate @Rodney_McLeod4 aced the @NFL's broadcast boot camp and will be a guest analyst on @nflnetwork Total Access all week! He made his debut last night and explained why he's excited to join the squad. 🎙👏 pic.twitter.com/CCD2vg3MHM — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 9, 2023

The Browns also signed veteran safety Rodney McLeod to provide some leadership. He’ll work in a rotation at safety with Thornhill and Grant Delpit.

McLeod previously played for Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz during their time together with the Phialdelphia Eagles. He’s coming off a strong campaign with the Indianpolis Colts, starting 15 games, notching career highs with eight pass deflections, eight tackles for losses and 96 total tackles. He also had two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Much like Thornhill, McLeod sees the potential the Browns have, especially among their defensive backs.

“What I’m more excited about to be honest is the defensive back group,” McLeod said during a guest hosting apperance on NFL Network. “I have the pleasure of lining up with Juan Thornhill, (a fellow) Virginia guy, Grant Delpit, and then this talented group of cornerbacks led by Denzel Ward, (Martin Emerson Jr.) and (Greg) Newsome. Man, I’m telling you — watch out.”