Browns Safety Juan Thornhill Sends Warning After Schedule Release

New Cleveland Browns safety Juan Thornhill was bursting with confidence after the NFL schedule release.

The Browns — just like the other 31 around the league — learned what their slate will look like for the 2023 season on Thursday. Cleveland ranks No. 26 in schedule strength but opens with three of their first four games against AFC North opponents. There’s been a lot of discussion about it but Thornhill isn’t sweating it.

“Y’all scared of the schedule? I Fear no man!” Thornhill tweeted.

Thornhill is coming off winning a second Super Bowl with the Chiefs, so he has reason to be confident. He signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Browns this offseason and brings that championship experience to the table.

“When you are a part of a team that has been able to go to multiple Super Bowls and win multiple Super Bowls, you are willing to take that wherever you go,” Thornhill said during his introductory press conference. “I have the experience winning two of them and being in three so I know what it feels like to be in that big game and I know what it takes to win. That is what I am going to bring with me. I am going to bring that energy, and I am going to bring it to my teammates, as well. If I see someone slacking, I am going to let them know that is not the way to go about it. Let’s pick it up so we can get to where we want to be.”

Thornhill has started 52 games in his career, collecting eight interceptions. He’s coming off his best season as a pro, notching 71 total tackles and posting a grade of 71.5 on Pro Football Focus.

Browns Open Up With ‘Battle for Ohio’ Against Joe Burrow, Bengals

The Browns kick off the year with a “Battle for Ohio” matchup against the Bengals — their AFC North rival who is fresh off a division title. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is excited to get rolling out of the gate with a big challenge.

“Everybody loves schedule release day,” said head coach Kevin Stefanski, per the team’s official site. “It’s fun to finally see when all the games are happening, and to open it up with the division champs in the Battle of Ohio in front of our fans is outstanding. I know our players, coaches and staff are excited to get going at home right away in the AFC North.”

The Bengals have had more recent success, making the AFC title game last year and the Super Bowl the year prior. However, the Browns have had the upper hand lately in the matchup. The Bengals have gone 2-8 against the Browns in their last 10 meetings, which includes a 32-13 thumping last season on Halloween.

Browns on Prime Time Just Twice Next Season

The Browns have just a pair of prime-time games currently on the schedule, although that could change if they’re doing well and get flexed into the spotlight matchups.

“We love night games, and we love Thursday night games particularly when we’re at home,” Stefanski said. “It’s just such a cool time for our fans to get under the lights and make a huge difference in the game like they do. As competitors, you want to play in those games because you know the whole country’s watching.”

After going 7-10 last season and missing the postseason, the Browns will need a strong start to the year. If they can do so against some of their division rivals to kick off the year, it’ll set the tone for the season.

“It’s certainly a unique way to start the season, but I think it’s really cool,” Stefanski said. It lends itself to a great rivalry, so to see the Bengals in Week 1, Steelers in Week 2 and Ravens in Week 4 means there’s no easing into this one.”

The Browns projected win total is 9.5 next season, which puts them in the top third of the league.