Kareem Hunt’s Feelings Towards Browns Revealed After Trade Rumors

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone and Kareem Hunt is still a member of the Cleveland Browns.

The question now is if Hunt’s tenure in Cleveland will last beyond this year when his contract runs out. In short, it’s TBD, although some recent events appear to have soured Hunt on the idea of staying with the Browns.

Hunt was a very prominent figure in trade rumors, with the Browns shopping him for what was reported to be a fourth-round pick. The team didn’t find any takers but the relationship with the former rushing leader could still be damaged, stemming from contract talks this offseason.

Hunt staged a brief “hold-in” during camp, only participating in individual drills during practice. He was looking for a long-term extension and requested a trade when it looked like it would not get done. The Browns swiftly rejected that request and were adamant about Hunt being a significant part of the offense.

The failed negotiations upset Hunt, leading to him being on the trade block ahead of the deadline, per NFL Insider Dov Kleiman.

“Browns RB Kareem Hunt, who’s on the final year of his deal, is not happy with the team regarding how contract negotiations went,” Kleiman tweeted. “That’s partly why his name was on the block before the trade deadline.”

Browns Praise Hunt’s Poise After Deadline

Play

Andrew Berry: "It's all about maximizing our potential and producing wins" | Press Conference Andrew Berry addresses the media on November 11th, 2022. #BrownsMedia #PressConference 2022-11-02T15:37:52Z

Hunt was hammered with questions ahead of the trade deadline about his future but tried to say all the right things facing uncertainty.

“I mean, it is what it is. It’s a business,” Hunt said. “I just go out there and show up and play, man.”

Browns general manager Andrew Berry didn’t go into much detail on how the negotiations with Hunt went, but did praise the running back for how he handled it.

“I would actually give Kareem a lot of credit because I think for an individual going through what he went through the past couple of months realizing that his status was in some level of flux, and all Kareem did since August has worked hard and really put the team first,” Berry said on November 2. “I think that type of mindset and that type of attitude is exactly what allows you to battle through difficult challenges and difficult circumstances and ultimately what you need to win games as you go from week to week in the second half of the year.”

After seeing his role reduced for a couple of games — totaling just 10 touches — Hunt played a large role in the Browns’ dominant victory against the Bengals. He carried the ball 11 times for 42 hard-earned yards and caught four passes for 40 yards.

Browns Came Close to Acquiring Player

The 3-5 Browns ultimately stood pat at the trade deadline, their most significant roster move coming on October 10 when they traded for linebacker Deion Jones. That’s not to say they didn’t try to make an impactful trade, which Berry revealed was in the works.

“We came close to one deal in terms of acquiring a player. It didn’t come to fruition from a compensation package,” Berry told reporters. “We feel really good about the team we have and feel really good about the guys in the locker room.”

Who that player could have been is uncertain. The Browns have a need at wide receiver and defensive tackle but appear ready to roll with what they’ve got as they look to stay in the hunt for a playoff spot.