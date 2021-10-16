Browns RB Kareem Hunt Reacts to Nick Chubb Injury News

Kareem Hunt will get a heavier workload this week with his Cleveland Browns backfield buddy Nick Chubb out, but he’s not necessarily happy about it.

Chubb and Hunt have quite the bond as a duo, and while it means he’ll get more opportunity, he isn’t happy about his teammate being on the sideline.

“I do not embrace it,” Hunt told reporters on Friday, October 16. “I love going out there and seeing Nick run and going out there and doing my thing, too. It will be a good game. I am excited to go out there and face a very good team.”

As Hunt points out, Chubb is the engine that makes the Browns go — both from a production and leadership standpoint.

“Never want to see a guy like Nick go down. Definitely what he means to this team is crazy,” Hunt said. “We have a lot of good backs in this RB room. I feel like we should be able to hold it down until he gets back.”

The Browns are lucky to have a spoil of riches in the backfield, with Hunt stepping in as a more-than-capable backup.

With Chubb missing some time with a knee injury last season, Hunt rushed for 841 yards on 198 carries last season — a 4.2 yards per carry average. He also caught 38 balls for 304 yards and notched 11 total touchdowns. Before joining the Browns, Hunt led the league in rushing as a rookie, notching 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns with the Chiefs in 2017.

“Anytime you are without a player of Nick’s caliber, guys have to step up. It is never one person who replaces Nick Chubb,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “Obviously, we feel real strong about Kareem and what he is capable of, but guys have to step up.”

Hunt has been running hard this season, notching 295 yards on the ground and 149 receiving. He has a nose for the end zone, finding it five times. Hunt knows he’s in for a stiff challenge against an undefeated Cardinals team that is in the top third of the NFL.

“They’ve got a bunch of guys who can make plays over there,” Hunt said. “We’re going to be looking for a challenge.”

Browns Monitoring Multiple Injuries to Key Players

Chubb has been designated as out early but the Browns still have a whopping 10 players questionable for Sunday’s game. They include: DE Jadeveon Clowney (knee/elbow), T Jack Conklin (knee), DE Myles Garrett (knee/ankle), CB A.J. Green (shoulder/knee), RB Kareem Hunt (wrist/knee), DE Takkarist McKinley (knee/ankle), CB Greg Newsome (calf), C JC Tretter (knee), CB Denzel Ward (neck) and T Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle).

Of the 10, only Conklin and Wills did not practice on Friday. The Browns are hoping the tackle duo can play but would need to make some major adjustments if both could not suit up.

“We listed those guys as questionable and see how it goes over the next 48 hours,” Stefanski said.

