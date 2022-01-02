Browns Leave Door Open For Return of Star Against Steelers

The Cleveland Browns need to close out the season with a couple of wins to have a chance of making the postseason and running back Kareem Hunt could be there to lend a hand.

Hunt has only played two games since Week 6, missing time with calf and ankle injuries and was also placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Hunt practiced on Friday and there is some optimism that he’ll be a go for a must-win matchup against the Steelers on Monday Night Football. He’s officially listed as questionable for the game.

With Hunt out, the Browns have relied on their bell-cow Nick Chubb and backup D’Ernest Johnson, who has performed admirably this season when called upon.

“D’Ernest has stepped up for us in big, big moments and come through. Having said that, I think all of those guys are different,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “If you do not have Nick (Chubb), you are not going to replace Nick. If you do not have Kareem, you are not going to replace Kareem, per se. These guys are great players. Kareem has a different style than each one of those guys. They all have their own flavor in terms of how they run and how they play. Certainly, Kareem’s style fits what we do. If we are able to get him back, we look forward to utilizing him.”

Hunt has 386 yards and five touchdowns this season on the ground, also contributing in the passing game with 22 catches for 174 yards.

Browns Missing Key Pieces of Secondary





Play



Kevin Stefanski: "Big game, we know what's at stake" Kevin Stefanski addresses the media on December 30th, 2021. #BrownsMedia #PressConference 2021-12-30T17:02:31Z

While Hunt has a chance to return, the Browns will be without some key pieces in the secondary. Safeties Ronnie Harrison (ankle), John Johnson III (hamstring) and cornerback Troy Hill (knee) have all been ruled out.

With Harrison and Johnson out, the team will again call upon M.J. Stewart Jr., who played 57 of 59 possible snaps last week against the Packers.

“MJ has been stepping up big time,” Browns star cornerback Denzel Ward said. “He has double-digit tackles, and he has been all over the field. He’s been a great player for us, and we’re going to need him this week, as well.”

And Stewart has a good history against the Steelers. Last year in the Wild Card against the Browns’ AFC North rival Stewart notched an interception of Ben Roethlisberger.

“It was a rollercoaster for sure, but it was fun,” Stewart said. “Just getting a chance to put your skills on display, being out there with guys, just having fun and making plays. You live for moments like that when you’re a football player.”

Browns Hoping to Send Roethlisberger Out on Sour Note

The matchup with the Browns is likely Roethlisberger’s final one at home at Heinz Field. While the Browns players respect what he’s done in his career, they are hoping to send him packing with a loss.

“As far as quarterbacks, he is one of the greats. He is one of the best Steelers quarterbacks that they have ever had, and he might be the best. Just going back and forth with him has been fun over the years,” Browns defensive end Myles Garrett this week leading up to the primetime matchup. “I am trying to do my thing and shut down the game on my side of the ball, and him trying to get the ball off and get it off quick so I can’t do that. I like the challenge of it going against a guy of his caliber and a guy of his prestige. I will just try to keep it cordial and send him off with a bang.”

The Browns are listed as a 3.5-point road favorite for the matchup.