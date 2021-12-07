Browns RB Kareem Hunt Pushes for Shift in Offense

The Cleveland Browns need a spark on the offensive side of the ball and that could come from playing two of their playmakers together in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Chubb and Hunt have rarely been on the field at the same time during their nearly three-season partnership. Cleveland.com reported that the duo has not played a snap together this season and played six snaps on the field together in 2020. Former head coach Freddie Kitchens opted to play the two Pro Bowl-caliber backs together on occasion and it helped give the team a dynamic wrinkle, despite the overall struggle of the offense.

Hunt was very open to the idea and feels like there’s no doubt it could help the team, which has managed just 30 points over the last three weeks.

“I would love it, but that is up to them,” Hunt told reporters on Monday. “Whatever the coaches decide. If they decide to put us both out there, I am ready for that, and if not, that is fine. I feel like we still will be fine. The cons, there really are none. It is only pros, I think. It could be a good thing.”

Kevin Stefanski Gives Limited Insight on Pairing

As per usual, Browns head coach and offensive play-called Kevin Stefanski didn’t give any significant insight into the situation but did say that it’s at least been something talked about.

“Those are all things we talk about,” Stefanski said. “We want to make sure whatever we do is sound in thinking, sound schematically and those type of things. You are right, those are two great players so we have to make sure that they are involved so that we can be productive in the run game and in the pass game.”

That being said, Stefanski did not rule out the possibility of it happening within his system.

“I do think it is something you can do in this system and really any system in terms of plugging in those guys,” Stefanski said. “I think we just want to be mindful and intentional about why we are doing and what we are doing. If you do something like that, you want to have a good reason to do it and put those guys in position to succeed.”

Hunt Feels Healthy Heading After Bye Week





Play



Kareem Hunt: "Working everyday to get back and get healthy" Kareem Hunt addresses the media on December 6th, 2021. #PlayerSound 2021-12-06T19:04:31Z

Hunt returned from a serious calf injury that forced him to miss five games against the Ravens before the bye week. He notched just seven carries in that game and did not catch a ball, with Stefanski noting Hunt’s calf tightened up late. Hunt gave an update on his injury status following the bye while speaking to reporters.

“I am definitely still working every day to get better and more healthy – that is what I am going to have to do,” Hunt said. “I spent a lot of time rehabbing and stuff this bye week and trying to come back and be stronger down the last stretch.”

Hunt has 381 yards on 76 carries this season, despite the missed time. Chubb has notched 867 yards and six touchdowns, missing three games.