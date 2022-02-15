Browns Running Back Named as Unexpected Cut Material

The Cleveland Browns have some tough decisions to make this offseason on the offensive side of the ball, which could include at running back with Kareem Hunt.

Hunt was listed as a possible “surprise cut” by the Browns for next season by ClutchPoints author Benedetto Vitale. Here was his reasoning for Cleveland to make the move:

For the Browns, it makes a ton of sense to move on from Hunt. Between his favorable cap situation, D’Ernest Johnson’s emergence as a reliable running back, and the Browns’ need for wide receiver depth, Hunt could be on the move out of Cleveland.

Hunt will account for a $6.25 million cap hit next season, which is not exorbitant for a player of his caliber. For example, Bears RB Tarik Cohen and Kenyan Drake of the Raiders make a similar amount of money annually. Browns Pro Bowl back Nick Chubb has missed a bit of time the last two seasons, and having Hunt — a former NFL rushing leader — able to jump in has been key.

D’Ernest Johnson Interesting Factor for Browns

As Vitale brings up, Johnson’s emergence as a strong option behind Chubb is something the team can consider as another route, although his contributions in the passing game would not be as valued as Hunt’s. Johnson will be a restricted free agent this offseason and will likely garner some interest after rushing for 534 yards on 100 carries with a trio of touchdowns.

There’s also the fact that Hunt was banged up last season, with calf and ankle injuries limiting him to just eight games. Wear and tear is always tough for a running back, so it could prompt the team to look for an out.

But considering the Browns signed Hunt to an extension last offseason and the back has been open about his desire to stay in Cleveland, it wouldn’t make much sense for the team to breakup their star RB duo.

There could also be the possibility that the Browns build more packages for both Hunt and Chubb to be on the field at the same time, which happened in very limited fashion last season. With a lack of explosive weapons, it seems that having two of their best offensive players on the field would make sense.

“Whatever the coaches decide,” Hunt said during the year when asked of playing at the same time as Chubb. “If they decide to put us both out there, I am ready for that, and if not, that is fine. I feel like we still will be fine. The cons, there really are none. It is only pros, I think. It could be a good thing.”

Kareem Hunt’s Dad Created Drama for Browns

Odell Beckham Jr.’s dad wasn’t the only fatherly figure creating drama for the Browns last season. Hunt’s father — Kareem Hunt Sr. — also went on a rant via social media, taking aim at quarterback Baker Mayfield after the team scored just 10 points in a loss to the Ravens:

“Now I’m getting people on my Facebook saying I’m being like obj Daddy and I’m not I’m stating facts on football and what we see he’s limping he’s scared to throw the ball and they know he’s hurt they going to keep listening but if people don’t like what I’m saying unfriend me I’m not jeopardizing nothing I got a right to speak I ain’t posting no videos have a good day go Browns hopefully,” Kareem Hunt Sr. wrote.

Would that be enough to make the Browns think twice about Hunt’s future in Cleveland? Probably not, but it’s at least something to consider after how the Beckham situation unfolded.