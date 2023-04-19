Proposed Browns Trade Sends Former DPOY to Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns are still searching for ways to improve their roster and a proposed draft night trade would net the team veteran edge-rusher Khalil Mack.

The trade that would bring Mack to the Browns was proposed by Greg Newland of Dawg Pound Daily. While there are some hurdles, there’s no doubt that having a veteran, capable threat like Mack joining the pass-rush rotation alongside Myles Garrett and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo would make the Browns more formidable up front.

“Mack is an elite run-stopper and still has plenty of motor to get after the quarterback when needed. [Jim] Schwartz could pair Myles Garrett, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, and Mack together to make a nasty trio to defend,” Newland said. “Getting each of these guys more rest would not only keep them healthier but make them all more productive.”

Mack started 17 games last season for the Chargers and was selected for the Pro Bowl. The former Defensive Player of the Year had 8.0 sacks and 50 tackles — 12 for loss. He played on 82% of the defensive snaps. Mack posted an overall grade of 71.1 on Pro Football Focus.

Mack is an interesting trade target, mostly due to his salary. The assets needed to land his services likely wouldn’t be much, with the Chargers eager to escape his contract. He recently agreed to a restructuring that lowered his cap number this season to $16.6 million. However, that balloons to $38.5 million in 2024, which is an unsustainable figure for any team looking to acquire him.

Browns Star Myles Garrett Excitied About Defensive Additions

Browns’ Myles Garrett retires from Pro Bowl obstacle course after toe injury Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett talks about how he dislocated his big toe running the NFL Pro Bowl obstacle course and that he will never do it again. Tuesday, April 18, 2023 2023-04-18T18:53:32Z

The Browns have already done some solid work to improve the defense. They landed Dalvin Tomlinson to hold down one of their defensive tackle spots and also added safety Juan Thornhill and Okoronkwo. Garrett is excited to see the new additions in action with the Browns beginning their offseason workouts this week.

“I’m excited. Guys are hungry and ready to work, already talking about getting some extra work done after our workouts were done,” Garrett said. “Just trying to start from that small group, seeing who we can get and just try to keep on adding more people into the fold. Get everyone to stay, stay late, extra work and just get one percent better.”

Garrett is coming off another monster season, registering 16 sacks for a second consecutive year, tying his own single-season franchise record. Okoronkwo has a lot of upside but Garrett could benefit from another veteran presence on the other side, similar to what Jadeveon Clowney had provided the past two seasons. Is Mack the answer? Maybe in skill set but the contract would be the hangup for the Browns, who have an interesting cap situation of their own going forward.

Jim Schwartz Now Helming Browns’ Defense

The Browns’ defense is going to look different next season under new coordinator Jim Schwartz, who is building an attacking unit.

“I’m excited for the opportunity. I know he’s worked with a lot of great players, a lot of great defensive lineman, and gotten the most out of those guys,” Garrett said. “He plays wide open, as they say. Just letting guys run free and make plays on the ball.”

The Browns are hoping that Schwartz can help solve some of the issues that plagued the unit last season, including blown coverages and shoddy run defense. With the new additions and lots of talent on the roster, the Browns’ defense is in good shape to be the elite unit that was expected last season.