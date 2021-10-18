Kyler Murray Takes Shot at Baker Mayfield After Beating Browns

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray took a lighthearted shot at Cleveland Browns quarterback following his team’s 37-14 win on Sunday.

Murray and Mayfield both attended Oklahoma and were teammates. In back-to-back years they both won the Heisman and were selected with the top pick in the draft — Mayfield in 2018 and Murray in 2019. They are good friends off the field but Murray couldn’t help but take a shot at Mayfield after the lopsided win.

“2-0,” Murray wrote on a post from the Cardinals talking about the Oklahoma duo.

The Cardinals also beat the Browns 38-24 during Murray’s rookie year in Arizona.

Murray apparently caught some heat for the tweet and posted an additional message in the replies.

“Calm down, it’s all love.. that’s my brother,” Murray said.

Murray had himself a game against the Browns, throwing for 229 yards and four touchdowns on 20-of-30 passing. And that was without his head coach and offensive play-caller Kliff Kingsbury on the sideline.

Mayfield on the other hand struggled, passing for 234 yards and a pair of touchdowns but also turning the ball over three times. The fourth-year quarterback also had to battle back from a shoulder injury in the second half.

Baker Mayfield Commits to Playing Despite Injury





Play



Baker Mayfield Postgame Press Conference vs. Cardinals Quarterback Baker Mayfield addressed the media following the Browns' 37-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on October 17, 2021.

Mayfield dislocated his non-throwing shoulder for the second time this season against the Cardinals and things looked grim when he initially went down. However, Mayfield didn’t miss a series, staying in the game until it was out of reach.

Mayfield has earned a reputation for his toughness and committed to playing on Thursday against the Broncos, despite the short week to recover and doing his postgame press conference in a sling.

“Absolutely,” Mayfield responded when asked about playing Thursday.

More of a concern for Mayfield was how the team would solve its issues after falling to 3-3.

“It is a huge challenge with the short week. Obviously, we have a lot of guys banged up right now, but it is an AFC opponent coming in, and we have to be able to bounce back and respond,” Mayfield said. “It is the first time we have lost two in a row since [coach] Kevin [Stefanski] has been here. That hurts more than anything because you want to be able to fix those corrections and not make the same mistakes over again. We did not do that. We have to flush it, learn from it and move forward. It is no resemblance of who we are as a team on display today.”

Odell Beckham Also Dealing With Shoulder Injury

Mayfield is not alone feeling shoulder pain, with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. also dealing with an injury. Beckham went down in the first half with a banged up shoulder and headed to the locker room, but later returned.

“At first, I did not really know. I could tell he got up kind of gingerly,” Mayfield said. “We went in at halftime and asked him how he was doing. He said he was coming back in. He is tough. He wants to be in there playing and helping us out.”

Beckham finished with a team-high five catches for 79 yards.

